New Braunfels is headed toward joining the ranks of cities with “fine-free” libraries.
City council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance that will eliminate fines for overdue library materials in a move hoped to bolster library participation throughout the city.
Approved changes will amend sections of the city code to update language addressing library fees and fines for overdue materials, borrower eligibility requirements, and processing costs involved with replacing lost or unreturned library items.
“Recent studies have shown no significant difference in overdue rates between libraries that charge fines and those that do not,” said Gretchen Pruett, library director. “Lost library materials are also shown to be returned at a much higher rate when fines are no longer charged.
“These same studies also showed that fines or the possibility of incurring overdue fines is a deterrent for library usage, especially among those in the lower socio-economic strata of the community. Furthermore, the cost of replacing a book that is unreturned often exceeds the cost of the fine.”
In July, Pruett said the library’s fee schedule for
overdue materials was in place since 2009. Checkout periods of books, audio books and CDs, new materials and DVDs range between one to three weeks, and per diem fines of 15 cents for a maximum of $5.
Once fines reach $10, library cards are blocked until the patron resolves the issue by either paying the fine or setting up an alternative with a library representative. Materials overdue by 90 days or more are considered lost, with the patron charged for replacing the item plus a $5 processing fee.
Collections of library fines and fees dropped from $51,646 in 2013, to $45,817 in 2015, to $35,269 in 2017, and totaled an estimated $18,000 through the first six months of 2019.
Under the new ordinance, annual revenue from library fines will be reduced by about $20,000 per year. Overdue fines, currently totaling $55,890, would be waived, and the time for overdue items to be declared lost would be reduced from 90 days to 14 days.
Pruett said libraries are eliminating fines because they also create inequitable barriers to library use and negative experiences for patrons and staffers. Not all council members agreed, but on Nov. 18 they requested a review of ordinances governing library fines.
The city’s Library Advisory Board endorsed the revisions, which removes language imposing a $1 fee for lost library cards, eliminates fees for overdue items, and clarifies language in other guidelines that reflect current library policies and practices.
“In order for the system to work effectively, we’re trying to reduce the little fees that take a lot of staff time to process,” Pruett told council members on Monday.
In July, Pruett said library amnesty programs, auto-renewals of items, eliminating fines for overdue e-materials and fees previously charged non-residents, reduced overall revenues from $118,323 in 2014 to $55,150 this year. There are 2,765 blocked cards with fines totaling $56,100, including 24 percent of those holding blocked children’s cards.
Library programs are successful overall, with library card use up by 20% over last year and now with 32,000 active accounts among 75,000 cards issued. Eliminating the fines would bring back those thinking they’re barred from library programs.
Fine-free libraries have been adopted by several Texas cities, many located in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area cities, Denton, Georgetown and Abilene. Public libraries in Austin and San Antonio have eliminated fines on children’s materials only.
“Georgetown reduced their fines in two stages — but they noticed decreases in all of their metrics and overdue rates, the number of overdue items and an increase in the number of cardholders,” Pruett said. “Plano saw a 16% increase in cardholder activity, and the Dallas library has reported increases in the numbers of lost items being returned.
“Fort Worth reported that 18,000 cardholders have returned, which is a significant, significant increase in activity. I’m not saying we’ll get that kind of return, but I believe our patrons will be using us in greater numbers — and with enthusiasm.”
Council unanimously approved the ordinance’s first reading. If approved on second reading at the next council meeting on Jan. 13, 2020, Pruett said staffers plan to introduce the new policy in conjunction with the library’s “Love My Library Month” in February.
