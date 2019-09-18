T Bar M’s inaugural adventure race stepped off Sunday morning, giving parents and their kids a chance to get adventurous together.
Welcoming locals onto its New Braunfels campgrounds, T Bar M’s senior director of hospitality and race director Kelli Boyd said the turnout for the event was great.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better inaugural Adventure Race,” Boyd said. “It was hard to tell who had more fun — the parents or the kids.”
T Bar M feels the race was a success and looks forward to the event becoming a tradition, said Randi Beth Burton, senior director of sales and marketing for T Bar M Camps & Retreats.
“We had a great family experience for the community,” Burton said. “Next year we hope even more families will join us.”
The race included running through the camp, crawling through mud, getting propelled off a blob balloon into the pool and more. Funds from the race will help provide scholarships to children interested in attending T Bar M summer camps.
“We would love for it to continue to be on our property every year, and we hope it takes off and grows,” Boyd said.
With T Bar M Camps & Retreat’s slogan being “Adventure with a purpose,” Boyd said an adventure race seemed like a great way to invite the community in to learn more about T Bar M.
The idea for the race came from Boyd, who said although the race only had two heats this year she hopes it will grow in the future.
“(We had) one for parents and elementary kids, and one for parents and teens,” Boyd said. “It would be fun to also other heats in the future such as husband and wife, grandparent and kids — but we’re going to start small this year with just two.”
Participants received a T-shirt and snack and were led in a warm up by partnering business Orange Theory.
“Thanks to our community partners Orange Theory and Orange Leaf,” Boyd said enthusiastically. “(We’re) looking forward to establishing a fun tradition for the families of New Braunfels.”
T Bar M’s next community event will be a concert titled Tunes Under the Moon, with Nashville recording artist David Dunn. The event will be Sunday Oct. 27, and costs $10 for a ticket. Food trucks will be available for purchasing dinner. Attendees are advised to bring a blanket to sit on the large front yard of the camp.
“We hope … our community events, will help people discover more about T Bar M,” Burton said. “We want to open our gates to New Braunfels residents and surrounding communities.”
Winning participants were:
First place Parent/Elementary Team Division: Camden, Barrett and Jason Ragan
First Place Parent/Teen Team Division: Daniel and Brian Tomsovic
Second Place Parent/Elementary Team Division: Rocky deBoom and Patrick Reilly
Third Place Parent/Elementary Team Division: Tessa and Jason Leach
T Bar M is located at 2549 State Highway 46. For more information about its events, visit http://tbarmcamps.org/.
