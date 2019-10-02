Getting ahead of New Braunfels’ growth is no easy task, especially when it comes to keeping the lights on and the water running — but New Braunfels Utilities is striving to stay ahead of the curve.
NBU officials have $586 million worth of capital improvements in the works over the next five years in an effort to keep New Braunfels not only up to speed, but ahead of growth.
With about $411 million going toward water/wastewater infrastructure, $100 million to electric services and the rest to support services, NBU has both definitive short-term and long-term plans, said Ian Taylor, CEO of NBU.
“Yeah, it’s a lot,” Taylor said. “The capital projects, they’re not discretionary — we’re not, ‘Should we build the substation or should we build the water plant?’ It all has to be built, because it’s all regulated, because the public health and public safety depends on it.”
Hearing $586 million dollars sounds like a lot but it goes to improvements required by regulations, Taylor explained.
“One of the interesting things about New Braunfels is that the utilities is under a separate board of trustees for the municipal utilities, and not every city has it,” Taylor said. “If we don’t do it then a regulator will get involved or a judge will get involved, we’ll have to do it anyway, we’ll have to pay a fine and because it’ll be delayed we’d have to pay more.”
Growth continues to drive NBU’s capital improvements, said Gregory Thomas, chief engineer of electric systems at NBU.
“We’re seeing it in all aspects — residential, commercial, industrial — and we have to keep pace with that growth, we can’t lag behind,” Thomas said. “If you begin to lag behind then your system resiliency is the first thing that’s impacted and ultimately if you let it slide even further it becomes the inability to provide a service. And we just don’t want to get there, we want to stay on par with that growth.”
Electric systems
On the electric side, NBU has recently had a new substation come online — the Weltner Road substation — but this is not the only improvement it’s had in the works, Thomas said.
“We energized our Weltner Road substation earlier this year, back in the April time frame, so that was a very big completion for us,” Thomas said. “Substation expansion projects will continue this year. We have on order three very large substation power transformers, $600,000 apiece — and they will replace two existing legacy units that have been in service well over 40 years and one medium agent that unfortunately failed back in the April timeframe.”
The $100 million Taylor mentioned is broken up between electric system’s extensions for distribution for wires, poles, cables, pull boxes, transformers and meters, and substation projects, Thomas said.
“The transmission projects — so really we’re upgrading all facets of the electric network more or less simultaneously,” Thomas said. “We actually have the budget for two more brand new substations.”
One of these will go in on the northern side of town to help with the Veramendi area, and one in the eastern area of system for potential growth, Thomas said.
“All that is within that five-year plan,” he said.
Water and wastewater
For water and wastewater projects, the biggest ongoing capital improvement is the Gruene water reclamation facility, said Shawn Schorn, chief engineer of water services at NBU.
“Some of the other big ones — we’re about to start design on our surface water treatment expansion,” Schorn said. “We’re going from 8 million gallons a day to 16 million gallons a day and that’s to serve future growth.”
The Gruene water reclamation facility’s improvements will move the site out of the 100 year flood plain and more than double the facility’s capacity, Schorn said.
“We’re (also) going to start design on our McKenzie wastewater treatment plant expansion — that one is going from 2.5 to 5 million gallons a day worth of treatment capacity — and then we’re also increasing the capacity at our north and south Kuehler treatment plants,” Schorn said.
These are all within the five-year plan and should be completed in the next five to seven years, Schorn said.
“(The Gruene water reclamation facility) should finish October 2020, about a year,” Schorn said. “The surface water plant, that one’s scheduled to be completed before summer of 2023.”
Financing the future
The funding for capital improvement projects comes from several different sources, Taylor said — the last of which is rates.
“For (the Gruene) facility, new water and wastewater, we are allowed by law to assess an impact fee for new development and so we do that as best we can,” Taylor said. “The law in place puts some real limitations on how much we can collect in the way of impact fees, there’s only a small amount of each project we can collect for but we’re doing so to the maximum amount.”
NBU also borrows funds through financing, Taylor said.
“So we have impact fees, and then we borrow — so we don’t have to pay cash for $586 million of the projects, so we fund it through that financing,” Taylor said.
The absolute last place NBU looks for funding is through rates, Taylor said. NBU only goes there when it’s exhausted all other options, Taylor said.
“We are going to pursue rate increases through City Council this fall,” Taylor said. “The great news about New Braunfels is that our rates are among the very lowest in the region — in most cases they are the lowest.”
Those who continue to use water only to bathe and prepare food and to drink will be minimally affected, if at all, Taylor said.
“What we plan to do is put most of that increase on discretionary water so basically on (heavy irrigators),” Taylor said.
NBU will have two community forums about water, rates, capacity and growth this week, Taylor said.
“It’s Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. and then 6 p.m. at the Civic/Convention Center,” Taylor said. “So please come out — we’re not just going to talk about water and wastewater, we’re going to have booths set up about basically the whole company so if there’s any questions it’ll all be there.”
