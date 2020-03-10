Commissioners Court will go to the dogs on Thursday, as commissioners will approve the transfers of five recently retired canine officers to their handlers.
In December, the five male German Shepherds — King, Nadiv, Nitro, Rocky and Titan — were feted for their seven years of service during a New Braunfels Republican Women’s meeting. Comal County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Duane Buethe said the five comprised CCSO’s first class of K-9 officers.
King, Titan and Nitro were patrol dogs trained to sniff out narcotics; Rocky, also patrol certified, was trained to find ammunition and weapons; and Nadiv, assigned to the courthouse, was trained to find bombs. The retirees have been replaced by new recruits – all siblings and pups of King — named Gunner, Joker, Bandit, Ranger and Big Tex.
Proposition 10, a constitutional amendment passed by Texas voters in November, allows former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee. Thursday’s agreement formally approves the transfer of the retired dogs to handlers Jake Smith, Jason Martin, Christopher Bill, Willie Cano and Ryan Carpenter.
In a short meeting last Thursday, commissioners approved an amended agreement with Burnet County for housing overflow female prisoners outside of the Comal’s 337-bed jail, which will be replaced by the new jail later this spring.
The agreement increases daily room and board rates from $45 to $50 to cover increased costs for female inmates mandated by the state. However, Jail Administrator Maj. Bill Jennings said it’s merely a formality, as no female offenders are boarded outside of the county.
Also last week, commissioners issued proclamations designating March as Hereditary Colon Cancer Awareness Month and Brain Injury Awareness Month and received a presentation on the Comal Master Gardeners Association’s new website.
This Thursday, after entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Commissioners will also receive the annual report from the adult probation department on its Pre-Trial Release Bond Supervision program and a presentation on the tax assessor-collector’s office receiving Bronze level service designation by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
• Amended plats combining lots in the Lakewood Hills on Canyon Lake and Cypress Cove subdivisions; an agreement for road construction and drainage improvements and extended surety with the developer of the Serene Estates subdivision; an order abandoning a portion of a road between Second and First streets in downtown Bracken.
• An amended Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative grant agreement with the Department of State Health Services; a bid for hot mix asphalt used by the county’s road department.
• A $13,100 line-item budget transfer to the county engineer’s office to purchase a wide-screen monitor and cover training expenses for the remainder of the year.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
