The connection between literacy and learning is indisputable. Being able to read, write, speak and listen, as well as understand concepts of arithmetic and mathematics are all critical to an individual’s growth and development.
But when does this journey begin? According to Family Place Libraries, a nation-wide initiative launched in 1998 to transform libraries into family based community centers, literacy begins at birth.
While Tye Preston Memorial Library has long been a resource for parents and caregivers of young children, toddlers and even babies, the staff has continued to look for ways to improve its programming and facilities to better support families and children of all ages.
In early 2018 when Betsey Leitko was hired as the new Youth Services Librarian, she immediately went to work looking for ways to build on the successes of her predecessors. Some of the early focus was improving the teen program and summer reading program. She also created new programs, such as the weekly IttyBitty Toddler story time for toddlers ranging in ages between 6 months and 2 years old and, later, “Growing Up Wild” a monthly program for ages 3 to 7, to name a few.
Knowing that there’s always more the library can do and offer, last fall Leitko applied for a grant through the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to establish TPML as a Family Place Library. This past May, she and Library Director Roxanna Deane used a portion of the grant to attend a training session in Centereach, N.Y.
“The purpose and mission of Family Place Libraries is to offer support and resources to families with children ages 0-3,” Leiko explained. “We knew this was something that would enhance our services.”
According to the initiative’s website, there are seven core components to being a Family Place Library. They include a trained staff; parent-child workshops; special collections of books, toys, early literacy kits and multimedia materials; specially designed spaces in the library; collaborations and partnerships with health, education and human service agencies; additional programs for babies and toddlers; and community outreach.
TPML is well on its way to covering these core components to become a Family Place Library and now Leitko is working on enhancing existing programs and filling in the gaps where needed.
“One way to meet our goals is to make the library even more family friendly,” Leitko said. “We have done this by creating a play area in the children’s library. There are play centers set up and we encourage parents and caregivers to play with their children because children 0-3 learn the best by playing.”
Leitko says that she is also working on the “parent-child workshops” component by hosting workshops at the library twice a year. Each workshop will be held once a week for five weeks.
“At each workshop a Resources Specialist from the community will available to answer questions from caregivers and parents,” Leitko said. “Each workshop will have a different resources specialist who has expertise in one of the following topics: Speech Development; Child Development; Music and Movement, and Nutrition.”
Leitko adds that the workshops are informal while still being educational.
“The parents and caregivers are encouraged to spend the hour interacting with their child and playing at the centers with them,” she said. “They are also encouraged to speak with the resource specialist if they have questions or concerns related to their field of expertise and their child. This is how we can help families connect with their community resources.”
TPML joins a network of more than 450 sites in 29 states to be designated a Family Place Library.
For more information, visit www.tpml.org. You can also call (830) 964-3744 or visit the library, located 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
