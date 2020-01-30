A New Braunfels man found guilty for his role in the 2016 robbery and stabbing of a man in a city hotel room was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison.
On Jan. 24 visiting District Judge Dan Mills sentenced Cody Wayne Cummins, 26, after accepting Cummins’ guilty plea to aggravated robbery and other charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 1, 2016.
New Braunfels police said that night, Cummins, along with Madison Michelle Monceballez, now 21, of New Braunfels and Richard Edward Jones III, 25, of Canyon Lake, barged into a room at the Garden Inn hotel at 1051 Interstate 35 North, where they beat and stabbed one of two men and stole money and drugs before fleeing.
“Cummins and his two co-defendants committed a planned robbery of a 19-year-old man at a motel in New Braunfels,” Comal County Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.
“Witnesses stated (they) came to the victim’s hotel room under the guise of dropping off the victim’s clothes when they attacked the victim with a knife. After the offense, Cummins and the two co-defendants fled the scene, but not before a witness (took) a photo of the vehicle and the license plate.”
The following day all three were arrested after a property owner called police to report them hiding in an abandoned building on
his property off Conrads Lane. All three were arrested and taken to Comal County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. All three eventually posted bond and were released.
However, in November 2017, Jones and Cummins were arrested and charged with two counts of burglaries of homes in Canyon Lake. Cummins later admitted to stealing several items, including a shotgun, the DA’s post said.
Court records indicate Jones and Monceballez both arranged plea deals, with Jones receiving a 10-year prison sentence in May 2018, and Monceballez an 8-year sentence in January 2019.
“Cummins has a lengthy criminal history including theft of a firearm and seven counts of credit card abuse, and also admitted to law enforcement that he is a confirmed White Supremacist gang member in the Texas Department of Corrections,” the DA’s post said. “He was given previous opportunities at rehabilitation including outpatient rehab and probation.
“Rather than taking advantage of rehabilitation, Cummins continued committing crimes and violating his probation … Judge Mills stated that Cummins’ extensive criminal history was a major factor in deciding Cummins’ punishment.”
