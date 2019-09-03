As four other Guadalupe river lakes get ready to be drained, people looking to buy a home on the waterfront property may continue to find Canyon Lake more appealing as additional inventory goes on its market.
Although the lake’s overall real estate market dropped slightly from summer to fall of 2019, Canyon Lake’s homes for sale increased by two listings compared to the summer, according to data from LakeHomes.com.
“Canyon Lake’s overall lake real estate market consists of 446 lake properties for sale valued at roughly $95 million,” said Director of marketing, Mark Griggs.
With 132 homes for sale and 314 lots of land for sale, the 2% increase in residential listings spurred a 6% increase in the lake’s home market value from summer to fall.
“Whereas lake homes for sale in this market totaled just under $54 million in early June, fall listings are valued at more than $57 million,” Griggs said.
Canyon Lake homes presently for sale are priced higher than those that were on the market in summer 2019.
The percentage of change in Canyon Lake’s home market value is greater than the percentage of change in the market’s number of residential listings, according to real estate analysts from LakeHomes.com.
“An approximate 7% increase in average home price this fall confirms this conclusion,” Griggs said. “Fall 2019 Canyon Lake homes have an average list price of $443,000.”
Despite this increase, Canyon Lake consumers searching for homes near the lake’s average price have the widest variety of properties to consider as 50% of current listings are priced between $250,000 and $500,000, Griggs said.
“Residential listings priced below $250,000 represent 30% of Canyon Lake homes for sale this fall,” he added.
Five fewer land listings were reported this fall than in summer. This 2% decrease in inventory caused the Canyon Lake land market value to decrease by 9%, down from $42 million to $38 million according to data from LakeHomes.com.
A fall to fall comparison reveals an approximate 14% decrease in the lake’s overall market value.
“One year ago, 524 properties for sale in the Canyon Lake market totaled $110 million in listing value,” Griggs said.
LakeHomes.com’s 2019 Fall Lake Real Estate Market Report featured 446 total pieces of inventory for sale this quarter for $95 million, which were 66 properties and 17% fewer land listings than in fall 2018.
This is likely because people are not wanting to sell their Canyon Lake property right now, Griggs said.
“The average home price on Canyon Lake has decreased by less than 2% over last fall,” Griggs said.
