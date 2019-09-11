Who said fish fries are for springtime?
The Garden Ridge Lions Club 47th annual Fish Fry Bar-B-Q and Auction will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, serving as the groups single fundraiser for the year. Last year’s event saw about 700 to 800 attendees, who helped raise $45,000 to be distributed to local charities, a value the club hopes to break this year.
“(Our club) gave out over $63,000 last year — that’s in the whole Comal County area,” said the club’s past president and this year’s event organizer Mark DuBois. “We do a lot in New Braunfels, Garden Ridge, Cibolo, Schertz and the surrounding area.”
Charities the club supported last year from the Fish Fry include Lions World Services for the Blind, CASA, Eagle Scout projects, Texas Lions Camp, Any Baby Can, Hope Hospice, SOS Food Bank, River City Advocacy, Volunteers in Medicine, Salvation Army of New Braunfels, New Braunfels PD, the Texas Lions Foundation and many other sight and hearing, youth, and community services.
This year’s event will feature live entertainment from the Chords of Grace, a band made up of the Voeller children — a bluegrass group of four siblings, Shannon, 17, Emily, 14, Daniel, 12, and Molly, 10, managed by the children’s parents.
“We’re excited, they’re very good,” DuBois said. “The young boy is 12, and he is a wizard on the banjo. They’ve played in Nashville, Misourri, all over Texas.”
DuBois, who’s been a member of the club for seven years, said he’s attended every year he’s been a member, and his favorite part is seeing the community all come together for the event.
“It’s a lot of fun, everyone sits down and has fun with the kids and it’s a family outing,” DuBois said.
The event will feature a silent auction from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a live auction featuring more than 80 items at 6:45 p.m. Items include electronics, power tools, vacation packages and more.
A raffle drawing will also be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
The event will be at the Garden Ridge Community Center at 9400 Municipal Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78266. Dinner will be served from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.gardenridgelions.org.
