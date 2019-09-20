Friends and family members who testified for Mario Vega Cruz on Thursday described him as a timid man with a kind heart who is utterly incapable of sexually assaulting a child.
Comal County prosecutors continued to portray Cruz as a liar seeking sympathy, while the defense says a police interrogation exploited his ninth-grade education and dyslexia to extract a false confession.
After a day of explosive and often confrontational exchanges between attorneys and witnesses, both sides rested in the trial of Cruz, a 35-year-old New Braunfels man charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident that occurred the night of June 1, 2011.
Prosecutor Sammy McCrary, assisted by Clayten Hearrell, rested the state’s case early Thursday, the day after the girl at the center of the case and her mother testified in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court.
The girl, who was 7 at
the time, said Cruz used his fingers to fondle and then penetrate her private parts as he carried her upstairs to sleep next to his son.
At the time, the defendant was dating the sister of the child’s mother — the mother of one of his six children — not long after he romanced the mother. During the trial, each denied their degrees of love interests with the other while admitting they had a sexual relationship.
The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding the names of the women, the alleged victim, and other family and friends who testified during the trial. Days after her daughter accused Cruz of the act on May 30, 2014, the mother reported it to police.
Cruz testified he interviewed with New Braunfels Police Department Det. David Schroeder on Nov. 19, 2014. The 4½-hour session closed with Schroeder suggesting Cruz pen a written apology to the alleged victim — a document that led to Cruz’ arrest on Nov. 25, 2014.
“I wrote the letter because I wanted to apologize for our families having to go through this and being torn apart,” Cruz said.
Earlier, defense attorney Anthony Cantrell presented San Antonio clinical psychologist Joann Murphey, who opined Cruz had been bullied into writing the letter after a lengthy interrogation and amounted to a false confession.
After stating similar cases that resulted in acquittals, McCrary tore into Murphey for that and for having only seen Cruz twice, including a 5-hour testing session days before the trial. The testing, he said, resulted in “worthless” and inaccurate measurements of his intellectual and psychological capacities.
“What makes you think you can express opinions, merely from reading articles?” McCrary asked. “You are getting paid, right? … Do you really believe the education you’ve provided us today is worth $350 an hour?”
Two aunts — one supportive of Cruz; the other unsure — generally agreed Cruz wasn’t the kind of person used to confronting controversy. A male cousin testified he was Cruz’ roommate while Cruz and girl’s mother engaged in sexual activities beyond the single oral exchange she claimed to have had with the defendant.
After he took the stand, McCrary revisited Cruz’ interview with Schroeder in which Cruz admitted to lies he told the investigator.
“You first said that you hadn’t carried (the girl) upstairs, and that was after you’d lied to (the girl’s mother in a call monitored and recorded by police), is that right,” McCrary asked.
“Yes I lied,” Cruz said, adding he did it because he was worn down from the interview and felt scared that the session would end with his immediate arrest.
“So you lied then, and would lie again to stay out of jail?” McCrary asked. “Only when you realized that days later, when (the girl’s) family wasn’t mad at you and you didn’t get caught, you thought it was OK.
“But after (the girl’s mom) called you on it, that’s when it became a dream? What happened when you dreamed you had your finger inside that little girl?”
McCrary failed to get Cruz to budge while confronting him with even more personal inquiries before he passed to the defense, which rested. Jurors, excused around 4:30 p.m., will receive closing arguments and their final charge — courses of action in rendering a verdict — beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
McCrary said the jury will be charged with considering the sole charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
A conviction on the first-degree felony carries a punishment ranging between 5 to 99 years and up to life in prison.
