An 18-year-old New Braunfels man spotted driving a stolen pickup truck led police on a chase that ended after he slammed his truck into another vehicle and fled on foot before his capture early Wednesday evening, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said a New Braunfels Police Department officer on patrol in the 100 block of Rosa Parks Drive around 6:15 p.m., saw someone driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
