New Braunfels resident Greg Casillas lives with human immunodeficiency virus, better known as HIV.
He’s been living with the disease for 19 years, and yet, he’s well.
“I feel fine,” Casillas said.
He looks better than fine — a man in his 50s who looks 10 years younger.
Casillas is also a member of the HIV210 planning council in San Antonio.
At 10 a.m. he will speak at River City Advocacy, 145 Landa St., to share the information with people in Comal County.
There are 199 residents in the county diagnosed with HIV.
“Comal is rural,” Casillas said. "I want to make sure they're getting treated, and we have to know what we're not doing.”
He wants to know where people go and what stigmas they face.
He also wants to know what obstacles they face when it comes to care.
When the HIV and AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) epidemic happened in the early 1980s, fear ran rampant.
People assumed they would get infected by touching an infected person. Posters tackled the topic with slogans like, "Return to those carefree days when all you had to worry about was getting pregnant, herpes and a bad reputation.”
Casillas remembers when the outbreak happened.
“My demographic is very knowledgeable,” Casillas said. “They're very self-aware. They're very persevering and resilient and all of these things that they know how to take care of themselves and their plus all.”
Today, he can inform those in attendance about their rights, teach them about early intervention, and tell them about available resources, like the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.
The program is federally funded and provides medical care and support services in the United States and territories, as well as funding special programs such as AIDS education and dental care.
Ryan White was a 13-year-old boy who had hemophilia and was infected with HIV from a blood transfusion.
At the time, doctors still did not know how to treat the disease. His high school initially did not allow him to return, and when he did, his classmates tormented him. Store clerks did not want to give change back to his mother for fear she would touch them, and become infected.
White passed away on April 8, 1990.
Having the coffee chat conversation will also provide a safe space for those who want to speak up, but are afraid to ask for help.
“I want to hear your stories, and I want to know how I can help you,” Casillas said.
