Whether it’s a $100 set of copper pots and pans or her $15,000 vase patterned in blues, whites and reds, New Braunfelsers can now catch a glimpse of the fabulous estate of Flora Crichton at Lark Mason Associates.
Crichton, who died in March of 2019 at the age of 94, was renowned in education, politics and the arts. Known for her active involvement in the Republican Party in the mid-1900s, Flora or “Flo” was personally acquainted with President Eisenhower and was an early supporter of George H.W. Bush.
She was the first woman to chair the Trinity University Board in San Antonio, and as an executive committee of the San Antonio World’s Fair (better known as HemisFair ’68), was responsible for the creation of the “Confluence of Civilizations” mural.
Showcasing the fabulous pieces of her personal collection, a four-part series is now showing at the New Braunfels Lark Mason Associates location. Located at 210 W. Mill Street, the series is in its second part, allowing for the viewing of her fine household items.
With crystal glasses, silver serving bowls, and beautiful glass chalices displayed on her 17th-century table, it’s easy to see Crichton’s taste for finer things.
“She was known for hosting elegant parties attended by presidents, prime ministers, senators and higher up church officials,” said Lark Mason III, head of marketing and operations for Lark Mason Associates.
The funds from the estate sale online at igavelauctions.com will benefit the Flora Cameron Foundation, which supports the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University, Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo, the Art Center of Waco and the Bishop Jones Center.
“The first part in the series was pieces of her jewelry, and some of her fashion, and the next part will be more of her art and handbags,” Mason said. “The final part will be household items and furniture.”
With Crichton’s 20th century Cartier, Neimen Marcus and Tiffany plates and glassware set carefully around the Lark Mason Associates New Braunfels gallery, visitors can catch a glimpse of her collection through now until mid-March.
“We all have choices in how to live, and Flora chose to live fabulously,” Mason said.
Her decorative arts will be on display until Jan. 14.
“Next, we’ll have some of her art — including some photographs signed of her with presidents,” Mason said.
From a Venini Fulvio Bianconi glass vase, to ceramic works by San Antonio artists Nancy Pawl and Harding Black, Crichton has works from all over the world, Mason said.
“She had porcelain from China, which during the time was called ‘white gold,’ because it was more rare than gold,” Mason said.
A large silver jewelry box inlaid with a giant piece of turquoise from Mexico sits in one display case, a silver bowl inlaid with koi fish in another.
“She really had exquisite taste,” Mason said. “It would have been really neat to go to one of her parties.”
For more information about the current auction, visit https://www.igavelauctions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.