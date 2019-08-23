It was another short meeting for Comal County Commissioners, who on Thursday approved housekeeping measures ahead of next week’s public hearings on the proposed 2020 budget and 2019 tax rate.
County Judge Sherman Krause recommended a $110.9 million 2020 budget funded with a 2-cent hike in property taxes. The proposed 2019 combined tax rate is 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, higher than the current rate of 35.7921 cents. The proposed 2019 effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents, with the rollback rate 38.6057 cents.
Krause said the totals haven’t changed much since he introduced both proposals on Aug. 1.
“We’ve made some adjustments to the budget, but they are pretty minor and won’t change the overall total,” he said. “We will have one line-item addition for information technology and then made some adjustments for salaries in the sheriff’s office and a few other offices.”
At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, commissioners will hold a public hearing and possibly take action on salaries of elected officials (no pay raises are recommended); then hold a public hearing on the 2020 budget proposal. Because the county is seeking a tax increase, the meeting will also include a public hearing on the tax rate. Commissioners will likely follow with a vote to adopt the 2020 budget.
The second public hearing on the tax rate is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3; commissioners will not meet Thursday, Sept. 5. The second public hearing and vote to approve the tax rate will be held Thursday, Sept. 19. All meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
On Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Tilford Lane as the new name for a private road north of the intersection of Portsmouth and Foxcross drives; relocating another private road, Opie Road, to a nearby section of property west of the Altgelt Lane/Wald Road intersection.
• Amended plats combining lots in sections of the Maricopa Ranch and Mystic Shores subdivisions; an order and variance request to extend a private residential driveway buffer and fence just inside county right-of-way on Mt. Lookout Drive.
• Monthly reports from the treasurer and tax assessor-collector for July 2019.
• Extending Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s task force agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
• Revised rental prices outlined in the Historic Comal County Courthouse Rental Agreement;
• A resolution adopting county’s departmental fee schedule for 2020.
• An order approving disposition of salvage and surplus county property items through auction sales at two venues.
• A line-item budget transfer of $3,000 for extension service office dumpster services.
To access Thursday’s video and week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.