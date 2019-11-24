It took less than an hour for a blaze, believed caused by an electrical issue, to all but level a Live Oak-area home Friday evening, fire officials said.
New Braunfels Fire Department units were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Bridge Street around 8:23 p.m. Friday for a fire reported at a single-story residence, battalion Chief Mike Wehman said.
“When they arrived there was nearly 40% involvement,” he said. “Within the first five minutes they had the water going, by 8:29 p.m. they had it controlled.”
Wehman said 21 firefighters on four engine units, a ladder truck, two medical trucks and a battalion vehicle helped to douse the blaze, which he said was completely out by 9:12 p.m.
“There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel,” he said. Structural damage to the home was estimated at between $80,000 and $85,000, with damage to contents estimated at $20,000.
“The $105,000 total represented a total loss,” Wehman said, adding the preliminary report indicated the fire’s cause as electrical, and the incident “under investigation.”
“I know (firefighters) were there for a while, making sure all the hotspots were put out,” he said. “They just did a bang-up job, as usual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.