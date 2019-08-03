With population growth comes the need for wider, smoother and better roads.
This is a fact Comal County and state staffs are aware of — and which has pushed the planning of future projects that have potential to help residents get around in the county.
During the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee meeting Thursday morning, Texas Department of Transportation New Braunfels Area Engineer Will Lockett gave his annual in-depth county rundown of active and upcoming projects.
After describing ongoing projects, their timelines and costs individually, Lockett devoted about 20 minutes of his hour-long presentation to upcoming projects.
Focusing on seven future projects TxDOT is looking into that would affect residents of Comal County, Lockett said the county’s growth has spurred the need for infrastructure improvements and planning ahead.
Loop 337 at River Road
Planned updates at Loop 337 and River Road will have a different contractor from the one being used for ongoing work on the loop, Lockett said.
“I know everyone’s wondering why we can’t build it now with the current contractor — funding and environmental constraints pretty much made us decide to remove this from the overall project,” Lockett said.
In the future, this area will include a new bridge structure over River Road, allowing people to drive over River Road without stopping, Lockett said.
“We’re going to try to build in as best we can into existing construction,” Lockett said.
This bridge system will span over Bleiders Creek and River Road, Lockett said.
“There’s going to be some collateral construction with the existing project to tie these two in together, but it should be minimal,” Lockett said. “Our estimated construction cost is about $10.5 million, and we’re proposing a let date of July 2020.”
I-35 expansion
The expansion of I-35 will touch Comal County to the south, Lockett said. The expansion will include adding primary elevated lanes, widening I-35 and making interchange improvements at Loop 410 and Loop 1604.
The project limits stretch from AT&T Parkway in San Antonio to FM 1103, Lockett said.
“This is a big project. Total project, $1.9 billion — with a B,” Lockett said. “We’re funding right now at about $840 million, so I believe we’ll build the section between Loop 410 N. to FM 3009.”
Although not directly in Comal County, the project affects local residents because “we all drive to San Antonio.”
Construction is anticipated for fall of 2020, Lockett said.
FM 1103 expansion
This project in Cibolo will take FM 1103 from where the bridge was recently completed down to Rodeo Way under Steele High School, Lockett said.
“This will convert FM 1103 from the two-lane section shown (on screen) to a five-lane section where we have two general lanes, a turn lane, 5-foot bike lane and sidewalks,” Lockett said. “We’re working with the city of Cibolo to see if we can extend the project from Rodeo Way to Main Street and actually all the way down to FM 78.”
The project is set to let in the summer of 2020.
FM 2252 expansion
For those that go the way of Bracken toward Loop 1604, TxDOT is looking at improving this corridor from Evans Road to FM 3009, Lockett said.
“This project will also widen from two lanes to a four-lane section with the turn lane,” Lockett said. “Some sections will have a raised median, a 5-foot bike lane and sidewalks.”
The project is broken into two phases, Lockett said. The first phase will be from FM 2252 at Evans Road, and will replace the bridge over Cibolo Creek. Phase one is estimated to cost $7.5 million.
Phase two picks up the rest of the improvements, Lockett said, which include going from two to four lanes and a railroad overpass. Phase two is estimated at $21.7 million.
“We anticipate a letting of September 2020 for the first phase, and our anticipated letting date for the remainder of the project would be September of 2022,” Lockett said. “This will be a really good project for those that live in the Garden Ridge area and travel to and through Bracken.”
State Highway 46 expansion
There will be several projects to expand State Highway 46, the first being the corridor between New Braunfels and Bulverde in Comal County from Fairhills Drive to FM 3159, Lockett said.
“We’re going once again form a two-lane road to a six-lane roadway with the center median, so this will be a significant improvement,” he said.
Phase one would be as far as to Bentwood Drive, and phase two would be from Bentwood Drive to FM 3159.
“This will also include bike lanes and sidewalks,” Lockett said. “The first phase of the project would be around $40 million, should let in July of 2022, and the second phase would be another $23 with the anticipated letting date of 2028.”
Also with the SH 46 expansion, TxDOT is starting to look between FM 3159 and Smithson Valley Road all the way to FM 2722, Lockett said.
“Similar concept, could be the typical section is six lanes, but this section may be four lanes. We’re at the schematic level of this project, looking at environmental clearances, so we really haven’t decided on six or four,” Lockett said.
There will be widening and the addition of a median, as well as the addition of a travel lane between FM 2722 to FM 3159.
“If you notice, I do not have an anticipated letting date on the slide, because this is still conceptual,” Lockett said.
On the other side of Bulverde, heading toward Boerne, TxDOT is looking at SH 46, as well.
“We’re really looking at the entire SH 46 corridor and somehow making improvements through that section,” Lockett said.
This improvement would also be from two to four or six planes, would have grade separation crossings at major intersections and would cost an estimated $195 million.
TxDOT is also looking at the section of SH 46 from New Braunfels to Seguin, Lockett said.
“This is a hot topic,” he said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people about the development on SH 46, and what we’re going to do here. Conceptually we’re looking at the corridor, we have a consultant on board who has presented several schematic options on how to improve mobility between Seguin and New Braunfels.”
The project would be an anticipated $204 million endeavor.
“We’re still in the planning stages of the schematic and we’re in environmental, and I know this one is near and dear,” Lockett said.
Preliminary plans include expanding the highway from four to six lanes, adding raised medians and center turn lanes, adding bike lanes, sidewalks and intersection improvements and direct connector ramps at I-35 and SH 46.
“This is all preliminary and still subject to a lot of change,” Lockett said.
281 expansion
Residents in Bulverde and Spring Branch will be interested to hear TxDOT is looking at a half-billion dollar project split into two phases in which US 281 is taken to a complete freeway section, similar to what is going on in Bexar.
“Frontage roads, overpasses at major intersections, turnarounds at major intersections — phase one is the Bexar County line to SH 46, and phase two is SH 46 to Blanco County line,” Lockett said.
The first phase would include working on feasibility studies, and requiring right-of-way.
“One of the good parts about phase two, with help from Comal County, a lot of the right-away has already been acquired from SH 46 to the county line,” Lockett said. “So that will help push that project on as well.
Estimated construction costs are $218 million for phase one and $300 million for phase two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.