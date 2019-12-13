When Summer Woods heard her name called to receive the crown for Miss San Antonio 2020, she couldn’t believe her ears.
The 2018 University of North Texas graduate is a New Braunfels resident and Texas native. She said she is thrilled to represent Comal County as she heads to the Miss Texas pageant this June.
“I started doing pageants at the end of 8th grade,” Woods, 21, said. “I actually decided to go for Miss San Antonio just a month before the deadline, and my mom isn’t into the pageant world but she said, ‘If you make a commitment, follow through.”
Woods isn’t the only New Braunfels resident representing San Antonio in the June — this year’s Miss San Antonio Teen 2020 is McKenna Norris, an 8th grade student at Oak Run Middle School.
“This was my first pageant, so I was really excited,” Norris said. “Summer has been so helpful navigating this whole pageant world — she actually helped me put on my false lashes the night of, before we even knew each other.”
Woods said her first time being exposed to the pageant world was when she was in Florida on vacation with her family and saw a pageant taking place at Disney World.
“That started the pageant bug for me,” Woods recalls.
Norris was bitten by the bug after seeing a YouTube video about pageant girls — and deciding she wanted to try being one.
“During my mom’s birthday party I got to meet Miss Dallas, which was so cool, and I was thinking I wanted to give it a try,” Norris said.
Since being crowned, Woods said she’s been very busy making appearances all over San Antonio — and that she hopes to help break pageant stereotypes.
“People think it’s like Toddlers and Tiaras or Miss Congeniality, but it’s really different,” Woods said. “The reality is these are dedicated young women, talented young women who want to make a social impact.”
Norris also has been making appearances, albeit not as many as Woods since she is still in school.
“It’s honestly been really chill,” Norris said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know Summer better.”
As Miss San Antonio 2020,
Woods will serve on the Fiesta Court as the ninth member.
“So I’ll get to be in the Fiesta parades, which I’m very excited about,” Woods said.
Wood’s platform is titled “Summer Lovin’ — Love Yourself” and promotes self love and care as well as women empowerment.
“I’ve learned to love myself through pageantry, and I want women to really understand their worth and value, to realize they are beautiful, and to feel confident,” Woods said.
For her talent, Woods is a singer and said she has already started practicing her interview and singing skills for Miss Texas in June.
Should Woods succeed, she will go on to represent Texas in the Miss America pageant.
Norris’ platform is called “Sharing the way to inclusion” and focuses on helping connect kids with disabilities to other kids, as well as to the community.
“I’m partnering with Kinetic Kids,” Norris said. “I’m making my first appearance with them next week and I’m excited about that.”
The two said they’re proud to represent New Braunfels and look forward to June’s Miss Texas competitions.
“I love New Braunfels and I’d love to represent it as Miss Texas,” Woods said.
For more information about Miss San Antonio, visit www.misssanantonio.org.
