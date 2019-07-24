Taxable property values in Comal County are soaring along with county growth, which is reflected in Comal Appraisal District’s 2019 assessments of 27 taxing jurisdictions released on Monday.
Comal County’s 2019 net taxable values rose by 14.01% — from $17.175 billion in 2018 to $19.581 billion, with city of New Braunfels values up by 12.82% (from $6.328 billion to $7.140 billion), according to the CAD, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties in the district.
“The CAD values have changed to reflect actual sales that transpired over the last year, in comparison to our values on Jan. 1, 2018,” Rufino Lozano, CAD’s chief appraiser, said Monday. “Considering that Comal County is the second fastest growing county in the United States, coupled with an influx of people and shortage of housing, sellers are effectively getting their asking price with few exceptions.”
New Braunfels Independent School District net taxable values increased by 14.05% (from $4.134 billion to $4.716 billion), and Comal ISD’s rose by 14.27% for maintenance/operations (from $12.983 billion to $14.836 billion) and 14.25% for interest and sinking (from $13.043 billion to $14.902 billion). Market values also rose for all entities over the past year.
While property owners might welcome news their properties increased in value, the bad news is that they translate into higher tax bills owed to local governments.
The entities that levy property taxes in the district — including municipalities, ISDs, county government, emergency service districts and others — will use CAD values to determine the 2019 property tax rates they’ll levy on residents in the coming months.
CAD’s 27 taxing entities include all or parts of the cities of Bulverde, Fair Oaks Ranch, Garden Ridge, Spring Branch, Schertz and Selma; the county’s seven emergency services districts; Johnson Ranch and Meyer Ranch municipal utility districts, and Boerne and Wimberley ISDs.
“None of (the entities) we service actually saw a decrease in value,” Lozano said.
Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott said her office will soon begin the task of calculating effective and rollback tax rates for the 21 entities for which it collects property taxes.
Talcott said her office is working with staffers and board members of the various cities, school districts, emergency service districts, and water districts within the county, as well as those in other taxing districts, some of which extend into five surrounding counties.
“My office has a very small window of time in which we must calculate these rates, per the Texas Property Tax Code,” Talcott said. “With the new increases in values that have been determined by the CAD, as well as previously omitted properties determined by them, it will be interesting to see the rates determined by the governing bodies.”
The updated values will aid the tax office in helping each taxing unit determine their effective and rollback tax rates for the upcoming 2019 property tax year.
“The time crunch is on because the various entities need to receive their own effective and rollback tax rates from my office in order to take them to their prospective board meetings,” Talcott said. “From there, most entities must print their recommended rates so that the public is aware of them, hold public hearings, and then vote on the tax rate they choose to declare for the 2019 tax year.”
Talcott said the tax code dictates those rates be set and delivered to her office by Sept. 30. The tax office will then calculate amounts due on each property account in preparing the 2019 tax statements. She estimates her office will mail out roughly 100,000 statements by mid-October.
Lozano said appeals of appraisals are also critical to taxing jurisdictions, many of which will be developing and adopting budgets over the next three months.
“The last part of the process is the tax rate adoption which takes place during late August and into September, which funds the budget that is adopted by the entity and any debts or bonds the entity has,” he said. “Both are just as important and sets out how much property owners will be paying in taxes and potentially how quickly the community can grow.”
Lozano said the final 2018 tax numbers would become official after the Appraisal Review Board (ARB) has determined all appeals.
“This year we had 14,942 protests filed, including 8,641 that were filed right before the May 15 deadline,” Lozano said. “Regardless of the date filed, we try to get everyone in for an informal meeting with staff and then a formal hearing before we certify.
“Currently we still have 1,440 appeals pending for the August hearing dockets. Hearings will begin Aug. 19 and run through the first week of September (excluding Labor Day).”
Lozano the CAD’s addition of the Telephonic Conference Call (TCC) service last year helped process protests more quickly. He said the service, utilized by 555 property owners last year, has 372 scheduled to use it this year.
“Even though the regular protest deadline has expired, taxpayers who feel their values are in error by more than one-third of the correct market value, or those who feel a clerical error led to an incorrect representation of the value or description of their property may still file protests through Jan. 31, 2020,” Lozano said.
