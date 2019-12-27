NBISD teacher honored for saving student’s life

Walnut Springs Elementary School Randi Reed is more than just a Public Education Information Management System clerk — she’s a hometown hero.
While working on lunch duty at Walnut Springs, Randi Reed noticed a student who was about to be sick and rushed to his aid. As she walked first grader Jackson Holder to the trashcan, she realized Jackson had turned blue and looked panicked; he was choking.
“I started to perform the Heimlich, and on the second thrust we got it up,” Reed said. “I kept it together while walking him to the nurse’s station but the second I dropped him off there I was crying.”
In honor of her quick thinking and heroic actions in saving Jackson, Reed’s co-workers honored her last week with a reception and recognition from New Braunfels Independent School District’s board of directors.
“I’m overwhelmed,” she said after receiving praise from assistant superintendent Vicky Pursch.
Hugging Jackson, Reed said she was just doing what anyone would have done and was grateful Jackson was okay.
Jackson’s grandmother, Jean Holder, said she is thankful to Reed for saving her grandson’s life, as she wiped tears from her eyes.
“She’s such a wonderful person,” Jean said. “I had met her and his teacher recently and always thought they were awesome.”
Her grandson is very outgoing, but what was funniest about the incident is Jackson seemed to act like it was no big deal, Jean Holder said.
“He was walking in and I asked him if he was all right and he was smiling, making jokes,” Jean said with a laugh, still wiping tears from her eyes.
Jackson, 7, said he thinks Reed is a very nice lady and told her thank you.
“She’s helpful,” he said, when asked what he thought of her.
Reed said she was humbled by the small reception thrown for her, and that she loves the students and her coworkers very much.
“These are my people,” she said tearfully.
