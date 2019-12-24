When the Black Label Real Estate group couldn’t find a place to throw its first holiday party, the group’s director made a unique decision — throw a party for a retirement community instead.
The New Braunfels real estate group, which only came online in June of this year, is a homegrown team of realtors and brokers. Broker and owner Amber DiCaro Montanio and one of her agents, Michelle Camargo-Bjorlin, came up with the idea that in lieu of having a Christmas party at a restaurant or bar, they would throw a party in the Sundance Inn Health Center.
“I was calling around seeing where we could spend $500 to get a venue, but we thought we’d rather spend that giving back to the community,” Montanio said. “So we’re here today with Santa, we brought hot cocoa and tamales and eggnog, and we brought gifts for the seniors.”
Bjorlin has a special connection to Sundance Inn, where her own father lives as a full-time resident.
“I come to see him almost every day, if not every day, but not all the residents have that,” Bjorlin said.
Everyone deserves to have a good time around Christmas, Montanio said, which was part of the inspiration for the party, as well.
“A lot of the residents got dressed up and were excited to have a celebration today,” Montanio said. “When we talked to the admins of the home about it, we found out not all the residents get guests so we wanted to make this a big deal for them.”
With a Santa present, members of the real estate group were invited to bring their families — kids as well — to help hand out presents and take photos.
“We wanted to make it fun for our employees, as well, but to also make it about giving back,” Bjorlin said. “That’s what this holiday season is all about, it’s about giving back.”
Seniors love seeing kids, which cheer them up a lot, Bjorlin said.
“And the presents are things they need like socks, hygiene kits, stuff like that,” she said.
It’s better to give than to receive, Montanio expanded. Bjorlin added they wanted to give the residents tasty food, also, since often the food in senior facilities can be plain.
“We got tamales and rice and beans, so something real tasty, for them,” Bjorlin said. “We also brought some Christmas cookies and the eggnog is lactose free, so they can all enjoy it.”
Sundance Inn administrator William Pomeroy said he was very excited to receive the call from Black Label and welcomed the idea of a holiday party.
“We often don’t have the funds around to do something like this unless it’s sponsored,” Pomeroy said. “We were very excited they selected Sundance Inn for the party, it’s just really nice.”
Working in such a facility can often be a thankless job, which was why staff and nurses were also invited to partake in the fun, Bjorlin said.
“We wanted them to have a good time, as well,” she said.
