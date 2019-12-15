MerryTubaChristmas is making its first return to New Braunfels this Tuesday evening, and will feature tuba and brass players from all ages performing Christmas carols together at Krause’s Café.
TubaChristmas is in its 46th year internationally, but only in its 2nd year in New Braunfels — and was brought to Comal County by a young Eagle Scout last year that sought to boost local Christmas cheer.
“It was my son Clark’s Eagle Project, and he’s been sending out emails to help organize this year’s event once again,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3, Jeff Lightsey. “It’s mostly his, I just assist with it.”
Any local tuba and euphonium players are invited to participate in the performance for just $10. All raised proceeds will go to the Harvey Phillips Foundation.
“We had 62 performers in the first year, so we’re hoping to have even more than that this year,” Lightsey said. “Our ‘secret’ goal is 100 players, so we’d love to see a big turnout Tuesday evening.”
Registration for players opens at 5 p.m. at Seekatz Opera House, and will be followed by a rehearsal at 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Seekatz Opera House is located at 265 W. San Antonio St.
“The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. at Krause’s, so people will be able to grab a bite to eat or grab a drink and come out and sing along to the carols,” Lightsey said.
Krause’s Café is located at 148 S. Castell Ave. Something really cool about the event is that anyone from any age is welcome to come play, Lightsey said.
“Last year our oldest player was in his 70s, and our youngest was a 6th grader,” Lightsey said with a chuckle. “It’s just really neat this kid gets to sit next to someone and play with someone who’s been playing for maybe 50 years.”
Another cool aspect about MerryTubaChristmas is there are performances all over the world, but anyone can be a part of one — and many folks from Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country will travel around performing in all the different ones, Lightsey said.
“The Austin one was this Saturday and they will probably have some of those players come to our one here in New Braunfels on Tuesday,” Lightsey said.
The music booklet handed out to the tuba and euphonium players is the same worldwide, bridging language barriers and more, and allowing persons to play in any show, he added.
“It’s a great way for tuba players to meet other players,” Lightsey said. “My son is now a freshman at New Braunfels and plays in the band and he loved being in it.”
RSVP-ing for participation is encouraged through emailing MerryTubaChristmasNB@gmail.com.
