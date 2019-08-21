The trustees of New Braunfels Independent School District approved a lower tax rate for the 2019-20 school year on Monday.
In June’s board meeting, the trustees adopted the 2019-20 budget after House Bill 3 passed. At the same meeting, the proposed tax rate was $1.3058 per $100 valuation, while the proposed tax rates for maintenance and operations was $0.97, and $0.3358 for the debt service fund.
Steve Brown, NBISD’s executive director for finance and operations, said after receiving certified property values from Comal and Guadalupe appraisal districts, the updated calculations will allow the debt service rate to remain at $.3258, which is one cent less than the proposed interest and sinking rate proposed at the June 24 board meeting.
“With the maintenance and operations rate compressed to $0.97 as a result of HB3 and maintaining the current $0.3258 I and S rate, the total tax rate will be $1.2958 per $100 valuation,” Brown said.
NBISD Board President Sherry Harrison said it was pretty impressive how everybody watched pennies and kept budgets close all year long.
“We’ve got the bond that passed in November, and we said at that time we may have to increase the tax rate,” Harrison said.
She said that every department, teacher, and campus had stayed true to budget numbers.
“It’s amazing we’re actually voting to decrease our tax rate which is an incredible accomplishment,” Harrison said.
Another item approved on the agenda is the converting of two special education positions.
Martha Moke, NBISD’s executive director of special education, proposed to convert a lead speech-language pathologist to coordinator.
Since 2015, the student population for the special education program has increased from 637 to 921.
“This increase is largely due to a ruling by the federal government against the Texas Education Agency on the Special Education Representation indicator on the Performance Based Monitoring Analysis System,” Moke had said. “As a result, TEA was mandated to develop a Corrective Action Plan to address the possibility of failing to identify students who may have needed special education services who were otherwise served through other programs.”
With the conversion, Moke said the person has been doing part of the job as a coordinator, and she will be continuing to serve students. However, she would be taking on a role of supervising and overseeing all of the program’s related services, and personnel, and the provision for those services.
The candidate is already on a contract, and she will be setting some time aside on Fridays to meet with these individuals to monitor those services.
By hiring another speech-language pathologist, the candidate has more time available, which Moke said she would allow the them to oversee related services.
With the conversion of the two positions, the only effect on the budget will be a salary increase from $7,165 to $10,000. Since there is an increase of federal funds, no local money would be used.
The board also approved free pre-k for children of public school educators. In the spring, the Texas legislature required all public schools to provide a full day in the pre-k program for eligible students.
Another bill in the legislature was to provide free pre-k to public school educators.
It did not pass, but NBISD, in partnership with Baptist Child and Family Services Head Start, had already provided a free full day. NBISD would pay one half, while BCFS paid the other half.
Now that a bill has passed to provide more funding for early childhood development education, the district is able to provide free pre-k tuition to NBISD staff, and public school staff living in the NBISD area.
“However, we do plan to limit free enrollment seats to 20 in order to have ample classroom space and limit added staff required to one teacher and one paraprofessional teacher aid,” said Victoria Pursch, NBISD’s assistant superintendent said.
Students of NBISD educators will have first priority to free seats, and public school staffers in the NBISD area will be next.
Other items the board approved include:
• Participation in 2013 purchasing co-op
• Investment reports
• RFP 20-01 special education service providers/consulting
• NBISD 2019-20 Student Code of Conduct
• Authorizing the superintendent of schools to convey utility sasements for all bond related construction sites
• Authorizing the superintendent of schools to negotiate for architectural services
• 2019-20 general fund budget amendment and approve revised 2019-20 hiring schedule implementing the proposed stipend adjustments
• Adoption of the 2019-20 NBISD board calendar
The district also recognized business partnerships throughout the 2018-19 school year, which was a continuation of a long list.
For more information, visit NBISD.org.
