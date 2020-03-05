With seven of its eight units already reserved, developers think they’ve hit a sweet spot with their Agave Lofts project.
The multifamily eight-plex, set to open in April in Town Creek, is a mixed-use development effort designed to connect living and business spaces.
Agave Lofts is set to open in fall 2020, with units ranging from $300,000 to $400,000. Those prices are based on the project’s proximity to downtown and its upscale design. Six units are residential while two are for business and living.
Town Creek was the ideal site since New Braunfels is the second-fastest growing region, said Max Caruana, Agave Lofts managing partner
“We lived in New Braunfels for five years before moving to Austin,” Caruana said. “And we noticed that the growth of the multifamily sector is only on rentals. So there are very few, if any, condominium projects.”
Caruana said the company looked at the demographics moving to the city. Agave Lofts hopes to appeal to young professionals and active retirees. Lofts are
an alternative to houses with large backyards and space that are harder to maintain, Caruana said.
“Those are the two who want to purchase for their first ownership in real estate or as an investment for the retirees or because they want to downsize,” Caruana said.
A look at the lofts
The units are narrow and built vertically with three levels.
One building contains the two live/work storefront units going for $400,000 or so each. Each of these units has a first floor with a front-facing store view window and disability accessible bathroom per city code.
Caruana said businesses potentially interested in a unit are salons, small real estate companies and other smaller retail.
The second floor of the combined use units is the living room, terrace, kitchen and bathroom. The third floor will have a walk-in closet, master bedroom and master bathroom. Units also have a terrace and covered patio.
Residential units in the $4000,000s have 1,485-square-feet interiors with two bedrooms, guest and master bathrooms and a private yard. A two-door garage comprises the first floor. The second floor houses the living and kitchen area, and the third holds the bedrooms and bathrooms.
There are also slightly smaller residential units starting within the $380,000s with the same layout but with 1,436-square-foot interiors. Both have a private yard varying in size that is pet-friendly with turf instead of grass.
No problem selling
The lofts have a long list of interested buyers, and a pre-sale process helps the company sell the lofts instead of waiting until they are finished.
“They have to share the vision of the developer — they have to understand that it’s more of a choice about lifestyle than being able to see the unit,” Caruana said. “They may wait to see the unit for a development like this, to be eight units, and it would be likely sold out by the time we’re finished.”
Chester Jenke, chamber of commerce vice president of economic development, said the lofts are a great addition to Town Creek, though they aren’t for everyone.
“At the entry level price point of $300K, which is over our workforce housing threshold, this is just out of reach of workforce housing,” Jenke said. “I do think that they have a market niche at this time that they can capitalize on for those seeking the townhome or condo type living arrangement.”
These are “lock and leave” type residences where people do not spend much time inside, Agave Lofts sales associate, Patrizia Vallieri, said.
“It’s a mixed development area — a bakery, a gym, a restaurant,” Vallieri said. “It’s practical, it fits the very nature of this community.”
Caruana said if more condos are introduced eventually they will be smaller in size and price, ranging from $180,000 to $250,000.
The Agave company already is eying land in Freiheit Village for 42-unit Agave Flats which have traditional apartment layout.
With New Braunfels growing, the Agave Lofts are a unique addition.
“It’s a new product, there are no condominiums like this,” Caruana said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.