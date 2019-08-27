“What we see is an existential threat not to the dams but an existential threat to communities like Seguin that depend on our waterways as a central attraction and as a critical source of tax dollars for our schools and our governance. Not only do these waterways bring in new movers, they bring in new dollars to our businesses in our community and they provide a differentiating characteristic that helps us stand out and compete in our economic development activities.”

—Tess Coody-Anders,

volunteer with Save Our Lakes

