Jennifer Saunders was flabbergasted on all the attention she received for achieving what most would consider a lifetime milestone — a 40-year career with the same organization.
“It’s been a great 40 years,” said Saunders, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, who joined 11 other county employees honored by Comal County commissioners on Thursday.
Saunders began her county service in 1979, and served as a clerk with JP 4 from 1986 until she was elected to the top job in 2002.
“The county has grown tremendously since I started, and I’ve enjoyed every year,” she said. “I plan to continue for a while – this job has been a learning curve every day. I just want to thank everybody for all of their help and support through the years.”
Several other county employees were recognized for their service, including Sgt. Ricardo Cardenas for his 30 years with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Carpenter, Monica Martinez, Manuel Sanchez III, Tony Martin and Maria Valdez were feted for 20-year milestones, with Frank Cockrell and Richard Alvarez honored for 10 years with the sheriff’s office.
Employees celebrating 10-year service milestones included Thomas Spry (animal control), April Bustos (county court at-law clerk), and Richard Neubert (road and bridge).
Cardenas, who heads CCSO’s community resource team, accepted a $1,000 donation from the Comal Cops for Kids Foundation that will benefit CCSO’s DARE program and seven donations totaling $3,170 benefiting the department’s Junior Deputy Academy program.
“We’re in the 10th year of junior deputy academy and DARE programs,” he said, adding attendance at this summer’s three junior academy camps for ages 9-11 at Canyon, Mountain Valley and Smithson Valley middle schools, will total 400 for the first time. CCSO’s crime prevention program was recently honored by the Texas Crime Prevention Association.
Commissioners on Thursday approved:
•Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Lakewood Hills on Canyon Lake subdivisions.
•Completed storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Johnson Ranch North detention pond subdivision, and release of the developer’s associated surety bond.
•County participation in the Texas Comptroller’s Unclaimed Property Capital Credits program, which awards credits for economic development programs.
•An interlocal agreement between the county and city of New Braunfels, which will renovate county-owned lots into public parking at 340 North Seguin Avenue, 155 East Bridge Street, and 396 North Seguin Avenue.
•Interlocal agreements with the city of Spring Branch for county fire code enforcement and administration of the city’s flood damage prevention ordinance.
•Approving $5,000 in donations applied toward the CCSO’s K-9 maintenance program and an $8,000 line-item budget transfer for K-9 transportation equipment for law enforcement vehicles.
•Line-item budget transfers of $30,000 to animal control to cover tending and boarding of animals for the remainder of 2019; $135,000 to the jail department to cover physicians contracts, inmate medical costs, and costs associated with the county’s contract with CorrHealth, LLC; $135,000 to the road and bridge department to cover overtime costs for the remainder of the year; and $31,000 for the county’s annual subscription for Granicus agenda management software used to stream and store commissioner’s court meetings.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
