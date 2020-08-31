The Garden Ridge Police Department and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office continue to ask the public for help in identifying a man who they say killed a clerk during a robbery at a Garden Ridge convenience store in July.

A 40-year-old Cibolo woman was shot and killed after a man armed with a handgun entered the EZ Mart located in the 19500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3009 around 3 a.m. on July 29, according to police.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.