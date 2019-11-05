Comal County Commissioners will discuss and consider a short list of routine agenda items when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
After receiving comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
• Kings High Road to rename a private road approximately 1.5 miles north of the intersection of Stahl Lane and Farm-to-Market Road 1863.
• A water easement agreement with New Braunfels Utilities on the county jail site at South Water Lane and Interstate 35.
• Revised job descriptions for two positions in the county’s information technology department.
• Renewing an agreement with Central Texas Alternative Dispute Resolution Inc., to continue providing mediation services for select civil cases through November 2020.
• The county’s 2020 holiday schedule and 2020 commissioner’s court meeting schedule.
• An amended licensing agreement for the county’s lease of a communications tower in Fischer.
• An order authorizing the sales of surplus county vehicles and equipment.
• Line-item budget transfers to fund county courts at-law public defenders; short-term disability and indigent burials; and emergency management vehicle expenses for the remainder of 2019.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.