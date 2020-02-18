Babies crawled, played and even did yoga stretches during New Braunfels’ first event celebrating baby health and education.
“Baby Day” is a statewide event promoting babies’ wellness in their first three years and teaching parents and guardians how to properly take care of their little ones. St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Texas presented the free event on Saturday, which ran from 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m. at the Westside Community Center.
Parents, guardians and babies participated in various activities, such as music classes, art, storytime, yoga and baby massages. Partners included ECI Camino Real, Familia Dental, Molly Grace & Birth Boot Camp and Tough Tots.
First3Years, the Infant Mental Health Association of Texas, launched Baby Day last year. Arlington, Austin, Baytown, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, New Braunfels, and San Antonio participated this year.
Jaci Gonzales, SJRC Texas’ chief prevention officer, said she was impressed with the turnout since it was the first Baby Day in New Braunfels. The event had about 50 to 100 families total attend.
“When we were approached to participate I thought it was an awesome opportunity for this community,” Gonzales said.
During the infant yoga session, parents and guardians played and stretched with their babies. Some moms held their baby low to the ground and calmly swung them back and forth, like a pendulum.
Other babies climbed on their parents and stretched out their arms and legs.
Ashley Leal, a foster mom and parent educator, works with Parents as Teachers through SJRC. The program provides free, in-home services twice a month for Comal County families. They teach activities and methods to promote the baby’s healthy development.
Leal played and did yoga with her foster baby, holding him in her lap or lifting him up as he smiled.
Leal said it was fun and productive being around other families navigating child care.
“It’s so nice for families to get together with other kids and have that interaction,” Leal said. “Parenting is hard, and it’s nice seeing other parents talking about their experiences and kind of learning from each other and having a community around you.”
Leal said her favorite activity at the event was the infant massage, where parents gently massaged their baby’s legs and feet to soothe them.
Jessica Brischke, who taught the yoga class, did stretches and laughed with her son. Brischke is with Holistic Empowerment Resources, a local nonprofit which helps women improve their health through stress management and coping.
She has charity yoga classes at the Westside Community Center the second and fourth Wednesdays. Brischke said yoga benefits both the mother and her baby, since it helps build flexibility and strength.
“There’s a lot of different stuff when it comes to getting your body back,” Brischke said. “Much of it is stress management and motion. You’re breastfeeding, you’re bent over carrying, and so you get those tweaks in your upper back and lower back.”
Gonzales oversees the Parents as Teachers program, and said volunteers visit the parents or guardians twice a month. The parents or guardians are referred to SJRC via personal referrals, schools, Child Protective Services and nonprofits.
“The biggest thing is that when you become a parent, there’s no handbook,” Gonzales said. “The most important thing that I think our program wants to provide is just to have someone be there to bounce things off of or to just reassure mom and dad, foster mom, whoever that ‘You got this!’”
Lessons cover subjects such as healthy sleep habits, nutrition and expected child behavior during their developmental phase as such information is constantly updating.
“It’s normal they throw themselves on the floor and have a meltdown,” Gonzales said. “But you’d be shocked because parents don’t know that. We’re there to be kind of like, ‘No, this is what we want, this is how we handle it.’”
