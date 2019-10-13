New Braunfels City Council members will consider approving first readings of ordinances allowing New Braunfels Utilities to increase water and wastewater rates when they meet at 6 p.m. Monday in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
During a special council session Oct. 7, NBU CEO Ian Taylor and CFO Dawn Schriewer reviewed the past year and presented short-range and long-term plans for 2020. NBU has a five-year, $587 million capital improvement plan to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure and supply.
Taylor and Schriewer reviewed current and projected capacities covering the utility’s three key services — electric, water and wastewater. Last November, NBU increased water and wastewater impact fees ahead of increasing residential and commercial water rates over the next two years.
NBU divides monthly water volume into peak season (June-September) and off-peak season (October-May) rates based on each 1,000 gallons used.
Schriewer said average domestic users of 6,000 gallons of water will only see an increase of $2.40 during peak season or 10.89%, including water supply fees. The 2020 rates will increase across all water rate classes, attributed to even higher rate increases for commercial and residential irrigation and multi-unit properties within city limits.
“In town residential water rates as a category will contribute an average of 12.66% more revenue than the current rate,” Schriewer said. “The customer charge will remain at $12.80 monthly for those with meters 5/8-inch and smaller, which constitutes more than 98% of the residential class.
“Monthly wastewater customer charges will change from $15.31 to $18.50, and volume charges will change from $4.10 to $4.35.”
Officials said both rate hikes are necessary to pay for current infrastructure improvements and new water acquisitions, and the adjustments still keep NBU’s rates among the lowest in the area. The utility plans to seek electric rate increases in 2022. If approved Monday, and again on second reading Oct. 28, both new rates will go into effect Nov. 1.
Also Monday, council will consider the second reading of an ordinance allowing a special use permit for an affordable housing complex on Orion Drive near Goodwin Lane. Dozens of area residents on Sept. 23 were split on granting a permit for the 45-acre, 280-lot manufactured home community, which, after several conditional amendments were added, was approved 6-1.
Council members will receive presentations on proposed new residential zoning districts, a review of the city’s 2019 river season, and an update on the Comal River Improvement Project. They will also issue proclamations designating October as German-American Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month; Oct. 13-19 as Chamber of Commerce Week and Oct. 20-26 as Family Promise Week in the city.
On Monday, council will also discuss and consider approving:
• Purchases of five garbage collection vehicles and a container handler truck; annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2019-20.
• Set the project delivery method and contracts associated with staging the Goodwin/Conrads Lane improvement project; contracts for custodial services at city facilities; contracts associated with Westside Community Center’s library expansion.
• Designs for the expansion of Westside Community Center’s library.A resolution authorizing an agreement with a firm to conduct federal legislative services for the city; accepting submission of a grant application for the federal Bulletproof Vest Partnership program.
• Contracts and authorizations associated with roadway and sidewalk improvements on California Boulevard, Common Street, West San Antonio Street and others in the City Wide Pedestrian Improvement Plan.
• First reading of an ordinance revising definitions of certification and education pay stipends for firefighters and police officers, approved Sept. 23; second and final readings of ordinances amending zoning definitions; rezoning a property at 144 Rueckle Road; prohibiting placement of commercial handbills or flyers on private properties with signs prohibiting solicitation.
• Appointments of one individual to the Watershed Advisory Committee for a term ending April 18, 2020 and two individuals to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for terms ending Oct. 13, 2022.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21 and AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
