When John Velasquez was growing up in Austin, a couple pets or so always surrounded him. Whether it was dogs, cats, fish, a snake, a tarantula, tortoises or chinchillas, Velasquez grew up alongside animals he loved immensely.
The current-day owner and founder of the Paw Spa in Gruene has a heart for animals like no other — having fostered over 100 baby kittens, today he owns three adopted dogs — Arya, Sansa and Lucky, two adopted cats — Zoiberg and Tigger, a bearded dragon, and a crested gecko.
At age 29, Velasquez is the president of the board of directors for the New Braunfels Humane Society, sits on the animal services advisory board for the City of New Braunfels, while running a full pet spa and grooming service for around 1,900 local pets.
“We moved to Marion when I was younger and I went to high school there,” Velasquez recalls. “During high school I worked at Polly’s Pet Shop, which is kinda where I started getting involved with working with animals.”
After graduating high school, Velasquez moved into The Landmark, while attending college.
“I swath shop there offered dog walking so I started do that too,” Velasquez said. “I was talking to the owner of Polly’s who said they were looking to sell, so I thought about it and realized that sounded like a cool idea.”
Velasquez took over the store and a few years later found a new spot to open up shop. The Paw Spa was born.
During his time running Polly’s, he began to experiment with grooming.
“I had friends who would let me cut their dogs hair and I would watch YouTube videos on how to do it,” he said with a laugh. “Looking back now those probably weren’t my best haircuts.”
After hiring a professional groomer, John was able to learn all the tips and tricks from her first hand.
“In the videos, the dogs would always be statue still, but then when you’re working with real pets, they want to give you licks or they’re scared or want to play,” he said. “She taught me all the tips and tricks of the trade.”
For the past couple years, Velasquez has worked daily at his shop alongside his fellow groomer Michaela.
“Right now we’re working on raising money for the Humane Society’s 40th birthday coming up which is pretty cool,” he said.
Lucky, Velasquez’s only dog not named for a Game of Thrones character, used to belong to a friend of John’s who became ill with lung cancer. When the owner became too sick, he asked John to take Lucky.
“He told me I was the only one he trusted Lucky with, which was really touching,” Velasquez said. “Now he’s now of our own.”
Velasquez lives in a Guadalupe County home in New Braunfels with his boyfriend, often babysits pets for his friends, and said he loves helping animals because they can’t do it themselves.
“It just feels really nice to help,” Velasquez said. “I love all these animals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.