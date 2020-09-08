Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Outside of Monday’s plane crash that injured two in Canyon Lake, Comal County first responders had a pretty quiet Labor Day weekend.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Braunfels Police Department officers received a combined 1,200 calls between 12:01 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, mostly involving traffic stops and quelling public and domestic disturbances.
