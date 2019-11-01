Mark you calendar: Austin’s very own Beto and the Fairlanes will be performing at Tye Preston Memorial Library at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
If you’ve been keeping up with what’s happening at the library at Canyon Lake, then you are probably aware of its “Rock the Library” program, a series of free concerts that are made possible with grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and continuing support from the Friends of TPML.
Past performances have been diverse as well first rate, with national and internationally acclaimed artists that have included Grammy winners and hall-of-fame inductees. Ranging from classical music performed by the Mid-Texas Symphony Chamber Players and the R&B sounds of Pamela Hart Quintet to the Americana stylings of Terri Hendrix, the program provides opportunities to enjoy professional musicians close to home and at no charge.
In two weeks, master pianist, composer and band leader, Robert Skiles, aka Beto, will bring his cross-cultural blend of jazz, salsa and rock to Canyon Lake.
TPML Adult Services Coordinator Brenda Coulter picks the artists who will perform at the library from the TCA Texas Touring Roster. She was thrilled to be able to book Skiles’ band, Beto and the Fairlanes, for a concert this fall.
“We are so excited to have Mr Skiles coming to the library,” Coulter said. “I love a horn band and this is like no group we have had at the library before.”
A native of San Antonio, Skiles grew up appreciating a variety of cultures and music. His father was a well-respected jazz trumpet player and his mother a classically trained concert pianist.
His early years were spent finding his own voice through experimentation, travel and education, both formal and informal. He earned a BA in the 1960s with a major in music and a minor in philosophy from North Texas State University and continued down his musical path, playing a wide range of venues and eventually switching from trumpet to piano with his eye on composing. After spending time on the road, including almost a year in France, Skiles returned to Texas, settled in Austin, started playing gigs and worked on a master’s degree in composition from the University of Texas.
He soon found himself disenchanted with how things were going and decided to “do something radical, something I had not done before,” he wrote in his online bio. He gave up music and moved to Arkansas where he bought a 133-acre farm. It didn’t take long, however, for Skiles to realize that farming was not his calling.
“I saw veteran farmers of that area work 12- and 14-hour days just to make ends meet,” he wrote. “I, on the other hand, knew nothing about farming. My ignorance was only surpassed by my naivaté.”
Returning to Austin, Skiles was ready to pay his dues by playing gigs, “any gigs: night clubs, nursing homes, bar mitzvahs, churches, street corners, funerals, anything but farming!” he wrote.
Skiles, like many before him, was interested in music that crossed cultures and combined complementary styles. He began working a “musical marriage of Latina and jazz that would reflect my own preferences and personalities,” he explained in his bio.
After developing the basic concept, he put together an ensemble of fellow musicians that he called “Beto and the Fairlanes.” While he never intended for this to become anything long term, the band took root and has continued to be a part of the Austin music scene for the last 40 years.
Skiles was named one of Texas’ top 100 natural resources by Texas Monthly and was inducted into the Austin Jazz Society’s Hall of Fame in 2018.
For more information, visit www.tpml.org, call (830) 964-3744 or visit the library, at 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
