New Braunfels’ local, family-owned healthy pet food store, Tomlinson’s Feed, is hosting its annual Pound4Pound pet food drive in all 16 area stores through Dec. 24. For every bag of food donated in stores or online, Tomlinson’s and six of its pet food suppliers (Lotus, Open Farm, Nulo, Fromm, Stella & Chewy’s and Zignature) will match the donation — pound for pound.
The food collected during the drive will be distributed throughout 2020 to more than 30 area rescues spanning from Georgetown to New Braunfels. In 2018, Tomlinson’s, its customers and Tomlinson’s pet food partners raised 155,218 pounds of healthy pet food for deserving rescues and pets in need, which is still being distributed.
“Our goal is to keep rescue pets healthy, happy and adoptable until their forever family finds them,” said Scott Click, owner of Tomlinson’s Feed. “This holiday season, we’ve set a goal to raise over 160,000 pounds of pet food. We invite our customers to join us as we work to feed Austin’s rescue pet community.”
More than 30 hard-working pet rescues, including the Central Texas SPCA, Wilco Regional Animal Shelter and Austin Dog Rescue are beneficiaries of the Pound4Pound Program. The donated food helps local rescues and shelters meet the nutritional needs of their pets and frees up funds for medical cases that would otherwise be spent on food.
“Austin Dog Rescue is grateful for the partnership with Tomlinson’s and the Pound4Pound food drive,” Brigid Cregar, Austin Dog Rescue board member, said. “Many of our shelter dogs arrive to us suffering from medical issues, and good nutrition is a key component to getting them well and adoptable. We always receive high quality food that bolsters our dogs’ health! The P4P program allows us to focus our financial resources elsewhere and we look forward to each donation.”
The Central Texas community can contribute to Tomlinson’s Feed Pound4Pound pet food drive through Dec. 24 at any Tomlinson’s Feed location or tomlinsons.com. In New Braunfels, Tomlinson’s Feed is at 1683 TX 46 #200.
