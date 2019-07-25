The city of New Braunfels is seeking residents to serve in three at-large positions on the newly created Workforce Housing Advisory Committee. The committee, which is expected to meet monthly, will review the results of the New Braunfels 2018 Workforce Housing Study and, working with city staff and others, develop a plan to improve opportunities for workforce housing in New Braunfels.
This committee is only one of multiple opportunities citizens have to actively participate in their municipal government.
“Each month, a variety of positions are made available for people who want to get involved in their local government,” said City Secretary Patrick Aten. “City residents can help shape the future of New Braunfels by bringing their expertise, ideas and energy to a city board or commission.”
With a deadline of Aug. 15, the city is currently looking for applicants for the following:
• Workforce Housing Advisory Committee
• Airport Advisory Board
• Animal Services Advisory Board
• Building Standards Commission
• Community Development Advisory Committee
• Construction Board of Appeals
• Library Advisory Board
• New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board)
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
• Watershed Advisory Committee
“Some positions on certain boards have specific requirements such as residency or a particular profession, while others are more general and have fewer requirements,” Aten said. “But with more than 200 opportunities to serve the community, there is no shortage of ways for people to become directly involved in their local government.”
A list of vacancies, updated monthly, can be found on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org/BoardsCommissionsVacancies.
A complete list and description of all boards and commissions can be found on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org/BoardsCommissions.
Applications can be made online at www.nbtexas.org/BoardsCommissionsApplication or submitted to the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 550 Landa Street.
