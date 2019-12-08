A horde of state and local candidates submitted formal office bids last week as Monday’s filing deadline approaches for the March 3, 2020 party primaries.
Democrat Wendy Davis and first-term Republican incumbent Chip Roy filed for the District 21 U.S. House seat, and District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett filed for the Democratic primary in his bid for a 15th House term. On Friday, District 73 State Rep. Kyle Biedermann (R-Fredericksburg) filed for a third term representing Comal, Kendall and Gillespie counties.
“Four years ago when I launched my campaign, I said I would restore conservative representation for District 73 to the Texas House,” he said. “This district deserves, and now has, a conservative champion fighting for them everyday of the year, not just during campaign season.”
On Monday in Austin, Davis submitted paperwork seeking the Democratic nomination to face Roy to represent District 21, which includes all of Kendall, Blanco, Gillespie, Kerr, Bandera and Real counties, and parts of Bexar, Comal, Hays and Travis counties.
“I’m running for Congress to be a voice for families who have struggled in silence with unaffordable health care and prescription drug prices, skyrocketing college tuition, schools that aren’t adequately funded and less safe than they should be, and without the clean air and water that our kids deserve,” she said.
Monday night in San Antonio, Roy launched his re-election bid by reiterating themes from his successful 2018 campaign – securing the border and reducing government spending.
“This is our Alamo,” Roy said. “This is our moment for conservatism to shine and reign supreme. I do not buy this idea that Texas is flipping blue.
“It is an honor to take on this fight against Wendy Davis … there is nobody that I would enjoy beating more than Wendy Davis.”
On Tuesday in Seguin, Ryan Krause filed for the GOP nomination for the right to face Democratic incumbent District 15 U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzales of McAllen in November.
“I am running for Congress because I am deeply passionate about this country and the potential in each and every American citizen,” said Krause, who with Roy was among 18 GOP hopefuls who sought the District 21 House seat in 2018. “It is time for District 15 to have a representative who listens to constituents and protects family, faith and freedom.”
The Texas Secretary of State’s elections website remains way behind on updating statewide filings, which won’t be completed for days after Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline.
As of noon Friday, the SOS site reported no Democrats had filed for offices in Comal and Guadalupe counties, where voters will elect commissioners; district court justices; sheriffs; tax assessor-collectors and four precinct constables.
Comal County’s lone filing this week was Scott Hood, who seeks the GOP nod against incumbent Precinct 3 Constable Craig Ackerman. Hood, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy, is a school resource officer at Mountain Valley Middle School.
Recent Guadalupe County GOP filings included Precinct 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger and challenger Grumpy Azzoz; former Schertz Mayor Michael Carpenter as Precinct 3 commissioner; Precinct 2 Constable Jimmy Harless and incumbent Sheriff Arnold Zwicke; and Trey Kelly and Mark Reyes, who filed to succeed Harless.
Other filings included incumbent Constables James Springer (Precinct 1), Michael Skrobarcek (Precinct 3) and Harvey Faulkner (Precinct 4). The SOS site finally noted Bill Old, who filed weeks ago to retain his 25th Judicial District seat against challenger Jacqueline Ott; incumbent Daryl John as tax assessor-collector, and incumbent David Willborn as county attorney.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3; the early voting period runs from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 28. For election information and updated lists candidate filings, visit the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.