Laurel Plaza residents talked about living in a culture of fear. They talked about rats and bed bugs and the stench of death.
That was February.
Many of these people, some who spoke anonymously worried about reprisals, say that things have improved drastically, but residents say Laurel Plaza still has a way to go — including a fight against mold.
The fight against rats
Before February, the rodent issue was one of the most pressing problems facing Laurel Plaza residents — many of them are seniors, elderly or disabled.
Tenants of the New Braunfels Housing Authority-managed property complained rats ran rampant, their dying carcasses stuck in walls leaving behind a noxious smell mixed with the odor of rat urine and feces.
The problem stemmed not from dirty apartments or hallways, but from a trash issue — primarily that the trash was staying inside the building.
“When we came here on Feb. 11, there was a significant rodent pest control problem — it had manifested itself and clearly (the Herald-Zeitung) examined that when y’all wrote the article,” Laurel Plaza’s interim executive director Henry Alvarez said. “So we began to take corrective measures to (fight) that.”
When Laurel Plaza was built back in the 1970s, it had a trash incinerator in the basement. Trash chutes down from the main corridor on each floor funneled trash into the incinerator, where it was burned — likely along with many rats, Alvarez explained.
“For as long as they could do that, the pest control problem as it pertains to rodents was pretty much self solved — they burned the trash, they burned the rodents,” he said. “(Then sometime later) the fire department determined they couldn’t operate the incinerator, so then it just became a trash collection device.”
Everyone’s trash would go down into the basement where it would be emptied every few days. Over time, the rodents would get in, eat the trash — and multiply.
“They had food and water and were doing the things nature said they should,” Alvarez said.
The pesticide used caused the rats to become emaciated and thirsty, forcing them upward in search of water sources. They found those near the laundry machines and in residents’ units.
That’s how Laurel Plaza got to February, Alvarez said.
That’s when he came in.
“We increased the number of outdoor traps — there’s like 32 outdoor traps — they’re checked every week, they’re baited every month, so that’s been fairly successful,” Alvarez said. “We’ve cleaned the downstairs basement, mechanical rooms, sanitized them and done all the things that we need to do.”
Staff have sealed the trash chutes and installed waste receptacles in the back of Laurel Plaza, creating a trash area like one would see in most modern apartment complexes, Alvarez said.
“Our residents are taking their trash to the receptacles, and those who ar,e for whatever reason not able to do that just give us a call and we help them out,” Alvarez said. “That has basically eliminated the rodent issue.”
Jason Mickel, a San Antonio resident whose mother lives in Laurel Plaza, said the changes have been dramatic.
“They did something right away between you guys and other news channels,” Mickel said. “They moved my mom out of that apartment and got her a different apartment, after that was done, right away within a week, and then they hired a professional company to come in and clean the rats out of the wall.”
Still said they still see the occasional rat.
One person sent in a video of rats running through the Laurel Plaza yard, which she said was taken over the summer.
“They come and sweep and spray to cover up smell,” she said. “It’s not to keep them out, it’s to cover up the smell.”
There were instances staff had to open up walls to remove remains as the rodents died, Alvarez said.
“I would argue we’ve spent at least $25,000 but that’s just as it relates to the rodent and pest control issues,” he said. “The primary thing here for me is that we want to try to do a little more today than we did yesterday, and a little more tomorrow than we did today.”
Bed bugs slowly tackled
The second big issue many residents of Laurel Plaza reported was the bed bugs.
A non-native pest, these tiny, fast-spreading insects can be found anywhere from homes, apartments, hotels to hospitals. They are easily transported from place to place or person-to-person and often hide in the seams of clothing.
“Our residents visit often, one apartment to another apartment, so these pests aren’t always reported to us,” Alvarez said. “Prior to my arrival there was certainly an atmosphere of, ‘If I report things it could lead to me being asked to leave,’ so folks wouldn’t report it.”
The units are also smaller, and aligned tightly together, making it easier for the bugs to visit neighbors. Because of this, the bed bug issue went unchecked — and the problem became significant, Alvarez said.
The issue has been significantly reduced, thanks to pesticide and heat treatments, Alvarez said.
“We’re treating them with the pesticide first and if that does not eradicate the bed bug issue — in most instances it does — we are then taking all of the residents’ belongings and doing the heat treatment,” Alvarez said.
Staff will bag the residents’ things and put them through a heat process.
“Then typically that solves the bed bug issue,” he said. “But we must have it reported. If it isn’t reported we can’t do that.”
Changing the culture
After the pest issue, the biggest problem coming in was the culture of fear, Alvarez said.
Afraid if they reported the problem, they’d be blamed as the problem and asked to leave, many residents were too afraid to come forward, he said.
“The agency has become much more open,” Alvarez said. “Usually the word is ‘transparent, ‘we want to be beyond transparent.”
While board meetings were formerly held in a private closed room, they’re now held in the community center and the public and residents are invited to attend.
While Laurel Plaza was formerly operated mostly on pen and paper, it has switched to a digital model, Alvarez said — getting a website for work orders and listing personnel on its site.
“You can call us, our telephone numbers are there, you can email us — you can come by, we’re now publishing our address, this is the 300 Laurel address as opposed to the P.O. box,” Alvarez said.
Walking around the complex, residents wave hello to Alvarez. A resident’s dog stopping for scratches from him, another resident stops to tell him about her recent knee injury.
Previously shuttered up just a year previously, the building Alvarez’s office is in houses a break room for employees — a luxury they formerly didn’t have — as well as a front reception area.
“You can come in here and talk to me,” Alvarez added. “There was a point in time you couldn’t do this, under the previous regime — and I don’t know what the premise of that was — but my understanding of it was people could not come in here and have these conversations.”
The community center serves a daily continental breakfast with food from the New Braunfels Food Bank, and Alvarez said he is working to add more services while also keeping activities happening — from Bingo, to a monthly movie night, and more.
“I think we’ve improved the living conditions here over the time we’ve been here, and my hope is to do more and to make it simpler for people to live here,” Alvarez said.
Resident Rachel Diaz said she’s noticed the change and is glad to see it, but the complex has to fix all the issues.
“People come out more now and decorate their porches — they aren’t complaining about the smell of rats and it’s just overall more relaxed now,” Diaz said. “Still, some people still have issues.”
Issues remain
While these pests have been tackled, residents are still noticing others, including roaches and mold, they told the Herald-Zeitung.
“I told them I had mold and all they done is bleached it — that’s temporary,” said George Wilkenson, a resident of Laurel Plaza for the past 10 years.
Wilkenson is dependent on a breathing machine at night and suffers from asthma.
“It’ll come back.”
Wilkenson showed the Herald-Zeitung a dark mold between where his door frame and entranceway, lining the inside structure.
Roaches still are seen at the complex regularly, another person said.
“There are people that move in and move out in a day or two, and there’s a reason why,” they said.
Maintenance can be slow to fix problems sometimes, Wilkenson noticed.
“We hear them talk this and that about what they’re going to do, but they’re going to take years before they do it,” Wilkenson said. “They’re trying to talk ideas, but they’re going to wait years before they do it. Who’s going to wait years?”
Wilkenson said he’s suffered from mold sickness and he’s gone to management about it several times.
“You can smell it and it’s aggravating. I’m tired of breathing it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.