A New Braunfels man was critically injured when the car he was driving rear-ended an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 Monday night.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police and fire department units were dispatched to the 3800 block of I-35 South, north of the Solms Road southbound exit, around 9:30 p.m.
“First responders arrived and found that an 18-wheeler that was driving slowly because of mechanical issues had been rear-ended by a black Toyota Corolla that was traveling at highway speeds,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson the driver, a 32-year-old New Braunfels man, was extracted from the vehicle by firefighters and then transported by ground EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC), where he was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning. He said the driver of the 18-wheeler, a 30-year-old man from Michigan, was uninjured.
All of interstate’s southbound main lanes were in area were closed for approximately two hours while the NBPD traffic unit conducted its on-site investigation.
“Although the investigation continues, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in this accident and no charges have been filed,” Ferguson said.
