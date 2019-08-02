As kids prepare to head back to school in the upcoming weeks, Comal Independent School District is thinking ahead — both for the short term and long term.
Comal ISD trustees met in workshop session July 25 to discuss potential future bond options and Davenport High School attendance boundaries and to receive an update on the recent legislative session.
Board members also spent about an hour considering different options for the district’s next bond measure. Steve Stanford, executive communications director, presented updated scenarios associated with calling for a bond election in May 2020.
“By the time this goes to the board in January for approval we will have finalized numbers, but the numbers may change during the next six months as we continue the process,” Stanford said.
Discussions about the future bond started during trustees’ June meeting, when many preferred scheduling an election in time to acquire land to add two elementary schools by 2022, a middle school by 2023, and needed capital and equipment upgrades at district facilities.
Stanford’s three options presented June 27 called for totals of between $51 million and $176 million for May 2020 and another nearing $245 million for May 2021. He added a fourth for trustees to consider July 25, totaling around $236 million.
“I think we’re all interested in what Option B includes as presented, but would love to see what (would an) Option E look like with a larger bond package,” Board President Jason York commented. “What does it look like in all aspects?”
Trustees agreed by the end of the discussion to set a 2020 bond, though will continue discussions on an amount.
CISD voters have passed the district’s two most recent bond measures – a $263.5 million bond in May 2017 and a $147.4 million bond in 2015. A much larger $451 million bond proposal failed in November 2013, which, despite passage of the two smaller bonds, left the district closing a seven-year building gap.
Discussions are still in very early stages for the potential future bond, Stanford said.
Also during the meeting, trustees received the second reading of a plan to set attendance boundaries and establish athletic and extracurricular activities and guidelines for grandfathering students from Danville Middle School and Canyon High School to the new Davenport High School, set to open in August 2020.
On June 27, Stanford proposed the high school’s attendance zone mirror Danville Middle School. Danville’s first graduating class will feed into Davenport, which is projected to open with 701 students in 2020 and to reach 1,009 students by 2021. Trustees will make a final decision during their next regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29.
