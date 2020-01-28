Three New Braunfels men charged with crimes ranging from capital murder to child sexual abuse were among three dozen December grand jury indictments issued Dec. 11 and released last week by Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.
Murder case
Koever Michael Henke-Wommack, 22, was indicted in the Nov. 30 murder of 31-year-old Stephan Fox of New Braunfels, found shot to death inside a vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue.
The indictment alleges Henke-Wommack “committed the murder in the course of committing or attempting to commit robbery.” Henke-Wommack, who police said fled on foot from the scene, was arrested Dec. 10 for violating parole in a 2016 burglary conviction.
He was served with the capital murder warrant at Comal County Jail the following day.
Henke-Wommack remains jailed without bond on the parole violation and is under $250,000 bond for the capital murder charge, punishable by a life without parole or the death penalty.
Indecency case
Rodney Bustos Montanez, 48, was indicted on three counts of indecency of a child-sexual contact stemming from three separate incidents in 2018 and 2019.
The counts allege the defendant “with intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person, engage in sexual contact with (the alleged victim), a child younger than 17 years of age.” NBPD arrested Montanez on the first charge June 6, and he was released the following day after posting $40,000 bond. Montanez was rearrested Dec. 30 for the two additional charges in the indictment and released the same day after posting $20,000 bond.
Another indictment
Isaiah Joel Correa, 21, was indicted for the second time in 2019. New Braunfels police arrested him Dec. 13, 2018 for the Correa with aggravated sexual assault of a child, then 12. Justice Dib Waldrip on Jan. 10, 2019, issued a temporary protection order banning Correa from contacting the alleged victim.
Grand jurors on Dec. 11 indicted Correa for continuous violation of that protective order — as well as trafficking of a child involving sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child, stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred between April 19 and April 28, 2019.
On May 8, Correa was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a young child, alleged between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10, 2018, and kidnapping, alleged on Dec. 30, 2018. According to court records, charges in both indictments remain unresolved.
Jail records indicate Correa was released from the county lockup Nov. 26, 2019 after he posted bonds totaling $528,000. Correa was rearrested Dec. 27 following his latest indictment, and he remains in Comal County Jail pending $200,000 in bonds.
Indictment list
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments, handed up Dec. 11, 2019. Each defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Koever Michael Henke-Wommack – capital murder
• Rodney Bustos Montanez – Indecency with a child-sexual contact, three counts
• Isaiah Joel Correa – Continuous violation of a protective order; trafficking of a child-sexual contact; aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Robert Wayne Carter Jr. – Continuous violation of a protective order
• Joshua David Ketchum – Continuous violence against the family
• Kevin Shane Fleming – Family violence assault by impeding breath or circulation
• Charles Motz IV – Intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury; aggravated assault
• James Frank Lanik IV – Failure to stop during an accident involving death; tampering with physical evidence
• Jaime Trejo Garcia – Driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more
• Jason Wayne Falkenberg – Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
• Trevor Knight Casey – Child endangerment; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
• Logan Jeffrey Rangel – Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
• Travis Michael Timpa – Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; tampering with physical evidence, two counts; unlawful possession of a firearm
• Theodore George Stathos – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; unlawful possession of a firearm
• Aidan Isaac Serna – Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams; tampering with physical evidence, two indictments
• Cody Paul Hastings – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams
• Isaac Castilleja Aguirre – Evading arrest with a previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Anais Machuca – Tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Treavor Vann Edge – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Ashley Mack Johnson – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Kevin Lee Russell II – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
• Douglas Gilbert Bolin – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, under 1 gram
• Joshua Kingsley Tuggle – Evading arrest with a vehicle; tampering with physical evidence
• Russell Patrick Gay – Evading arrest with a vehicle; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
• Tiger James Gillette – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two indictments; theft between $2,500 and $30,000
• David Isaac Solar – Theft between $2,500 and $30,000
• Christopher Lopez – Theft under $2,500 with 2 previous convictions
• Gabriel Cortes – Fraudulent possession of identifying information, between 10 and 50 items
• Alejandro Xcalante Perez – Unlawful possession of a firearm; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; burglary of a habitation
• Nathan Douglas Allee – Bail jumping-failure to appear
• Darnell Williams – Bail jumping-failure to appear
• Christina Vargas Castillo – Bail jumping-failure to appear
• Benjamin Leland Niedorf – Bail jumping-failure to appear, two indictments
