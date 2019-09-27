It’s officially fair time, y’all.
The 126th Comal County Fair & Rodeo officially opened Wednesday with the annual Night in Old New Braunfels celebration in the fairgrounds corral.
NIONB attendees included both new and familiar faces, as members of past Comal County Fair and Rodeo queen courts were invited to participate in the Grand March along with the newest court members.
Nicole Watts, 2019 president of the Comal County Fair Association, said the NIONB is a way to introduce the year’s fair court to the public, and is the start of the last hurrah for the outgoing court.
“We enjoy it, it’s a great way to have fun and get the fair going,” Watts said.
Watts introduced the Comal County Fair Association executive board, the fair and rodeo court members and their escorts and the Little Miss Chili Pepper court.
Landry Davis, the 2019-20 Fair Queen, said she feels the event gets everyone into the spirit of the fair.
“It’s a great way to all come together to kick-off all the traditions of the county fair,” Davis said smiling.
Former Mayor Gale Pospisil and her husband, Vladimir, attended the event, clapping their hands to the music and smiling. Gale Pospisil said they come every year and always have fun doing so.
“It’s great for dancing and for polka,” Vladimir Pospisil said. “We won the dance contest twice.”
Event deejay Stan Elliot with CrossRoads Mobile DJ Systems set the tone for the grand march with bouncy polka music before opening the floor to country dance music.
New Braunfels residents Paul and Clarice Hewitt said they just moved into town and saw a banner for the county fair so they decided to come check out the Grand March.
“This is our first time and it’s wonderful, awesome — above that,” Paul Hewitt said.
Locals Paula Robinson and Elizabeth Lucas said they came out to the event with all their co-workers because it’s a great way to support the community.
“We love the music, and come every year,” Robinson said. “We love seeing folks from the whole town come together.”
