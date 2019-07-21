Money may actually be able to buy happiness when it comes to marriage — but not when it comes to weddings.
As the average cost of weddings continues to rise both nationally and locally, divorce rates increased since the 1950s and stayed steady since the 2000s.
While statistics show households with higher incomes tend to have lower rates of divorce, it appears the opposite is true for couples that spend more on their wedding.
As a charming town perfect for a picturesque wedding, New Braunfels continues to see a rise in wedding venues — but what is the future of marriage?
The cost of the wedding
According to the 2019 newlywed report by the Wedding Wire, the average cost of an engagement ring today is $5,000 and the average total cost of a wedding is $38,700.
In 1990, the average price of a wedding was about $15,200, which would be about $27,300 today if inflation was accounted for, according to a study by Value Penguin Inc. This means the average price of weddings has increased by 34% over the past three decades.
“I do think some folks get really wrapped up in the wedding,” said Amy Lavergne, a New Braunfels therapist and marriage counselor. “I think some couples focus more on the wedding than the relationship sometimes.”
The San Antonio-Austin area has about an average wedding cost of $27,743 — less than the national average, but higher than areas like West Texas, Oklahoma or Tennessee.
Wedding Wire says the increased spending is likely driven by several reasons.
About 28% of today’s couples fell in love with things they “had to have” and about 25% added customized personal elements.
This fits in line with what New Braunfels resident and wedding photographer Lisa Elliott Blaschke has noticed.
“Brides the past few years are less traditional,” Blaschke said. “They're picking and choosing what's important to them … Today's brides have likely been to dozens of weddings, so they know what they want.”
With about 20 wedding venues in New Braunfels, the average wedding cost in town starts at $14,382, but can go up from there quickly when couples add in costs for personalized decorations, flowers, cakes, a wedding planner and more.
Blaschke has been married 23 years and recalls it being a small and personal affair, compared to some of the beautiful weddings she shoots today.
She said an increase in payments on credit cards could also contribute to the increased expense.
“(We had) no alcohol, it was a low cost barbecue and you pretty much do it yourself,” she said. “Most of my clients pay with credit cards. Credit is so easy to get today and it was a little harder 23 years ago.”
Richer life, happy wife
While the saying goes “for richer or poorer,” statistics show most people only mean the “for richer” part.
An extensive study by two economic professors in 2014 titled “A Diamond is Forever and Other Fairy Tales” found marriage duration correlates with overall household income.
Couples that averaged higher household incomes ($125K-plus) were about 20% less likely to divorce than couples with low incomes ($25K-50K).
A 2017 Kansas State study across 4,500 couples revealed financial arguments were cited as the top reason for divorce.
In New Braunfels, where the median household income in 2017 was $64,208, couples should be 8% less likely to divorce.
The study, which surveyed 3,000 couples, also showed marriage duration is inversely associated with spending on the engagement ring and wedding ceremony.
“The (wedding) industry message associates wedding expenditures with longer-lasting marriages … Overall we find little evidence that expensive weddings and the duration of marriage are positively related,” the study findings state.
Couples who spent $20,000 or more on their wedding were 46% more likely to divorce than couples who spent $5,000 to $10,000 on their wedding. Couples who spent only $1,000 on their wedding were 53% less likely than those who spent $5,000 to $10,000 to divorce.
Wanting to be conservative for their actual wedding, New Braunfels resident Karina Sanchez and her husband did a simple ceremony at the time, and recently renewed their vows and had a reception.
“We got married at the Justice of the Peace, which only cost us a couple hundred dollars,” Sanchez said.
The couple has now been married 15 years and held their vow renewal earlier this year.
“The reason why we weren't able to have it 15 years ago is because we couldn't afford it,” Sanchez said. “There are a lot of people who get themselves into debt for a huge wedding, and then when they're divorced, they are either still paying for that debt or the debt impacted their credit because it didn’t get taken care of.”
Sanchez said she is happy she and her husband focused on building a foundation and a marriage first, and got to have “the wedding they always wanted” later on.
“We both agree that it was well worth the wait since our three kids got to enjoy it with us,” she said.
