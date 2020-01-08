New Braunfels City Council chambers is undergoing an audio-visual facelift, as workers are completing installations of new video screens, audio equipment and additional cameras used to stream live
meetings to the public.
It’s all part of a $440,000 AV technology upgrade for the chambers, said Kristi Aday, assistant city manager, adding the previous system was installed in 2013, three years before city operations moved to 550 Landa Street.
“When the city moved, most of the audio visual technology in council chambers was moved over from the old city hall,” Aday said. “The technology and its components are either at or well-past their life expectancy.
“We will be adding additional displays, new projectors, better microphones, touch screen capabilities, and higher resolution cameras.”
The city purchased the former Albertson’s grocery, a 62,000-squar-foot facility that closed in 2011, for $2.62 million. It spent millions more to convert it into a new city hall and municipal court. City operations moved from 424 S. Castell Avenue into its new home in September 2016.
City Council chambers, which seats 286 residents and visitors, is located in the grocery’s former delicatessen area. Aday said council meetings, televised on local government cable channels and live streamed to the public since the mid-2000s, sorely needed upgrading.
“Since we have been in this building, there have been several times where various components of the system were not always available or fully functional,” she said. “This new technology helps address operational issues, provides improved functionality to assist in managing public meetings, and gives us the opportunity to improve public communication.”
The project is also replacing almost all AV components in the building’s Tejas Room. Work should be completed prior to the council’s first meeting of 2020 on Monday, Jan. 13.
“All in all, the system will be easier for staff to manage and will improve viewing for in-person attendees and online and cable viewers,” Aday said. “We will also have better production capabilities and improved interoperability between the two rooms.”
Aday said the conversion costs are paid through the city’s Public Education and Government fund. Comprised of revenues paid by cable television operators, PEG fund limits spending to projects designed to enhance broadcasts of public meetings.
