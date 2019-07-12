A child kept in a home with a decomposing corpse left on a bedroom floor for years has a former Seguin Police Department dispatcher facing charges.
Delissa Crayton, 47, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly forcing her child to live in the home where police say her mother — Jacqueline Louise Crayton — fell, died, and was left to decompose on a bedroom floor three years ago.
Delissa Crayton was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of injury to a child under the age of 15 causing serious mental deficiency and injury. She is currently being held on $200,000 bond as set by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben. Seguin Police and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and say more possible charges are pending.
The skeletal remains were found in a bedroom of the home in the 900 block of Anderson Street on Sunday night after police began investigating a claim of child abuse, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
“Investigators believe that during 2016, Jacqueline Louise Crayton, suffered a non-life threatening fall in the bedroom at the residence she shared with her daughter and granddaughter,” he said. “At the time of the fall, Delissa Crayton failed to provide adequate assistance and we investigators believe Jacqueline died within a few days while lying on the floor.”
Jacqueline Crayton would have been 71 years old at the time of the fall, Nichols said.
When police entered the two-bedroom home, Nichols said they found the remains lying on the floor in one of the rooms behind an unlocked, closed door.
“The door was simply shut,” Nichols said. “Our first officer who was on the scene went in to do a welfare check and opened the door and found the skeletal remains. They were in a bedroom on the floor in plain view.”
Delissa Crayton and her daughter, who was under the age of 15 at the time of the fall, continued to live in the house in the second bedroom, Nichols said. Jacqueline Crayton was not reported missing.
A team from the Texas State University Department of Anthropology was called to the home to assist the Seguin Police Department and the Texas Rangers investigate the incident.
Nichols is asking area dentists for their assistance in helping to positively identify the remains as Jacqueline Crayton.
“I would like to ask any of our local dentists if they know her or worked on her at some point in their career we would be interested in talking to them and getting their dental records,” he said.
Nichols said Delissa Crayton is cooperating with investigators.
Additionally, he is seeking help from the community, family and friends to help fill in the timeline by contacting detectives at the Seguin Police Department.
“If they have specific information of when they last saw her alive or maybe they had contact with the defendant Delissa and maybe inquired about her mother and what kind of response they got, especially in the last three years,” he said.
Jacqueline Crayton was well-known throughout the community, and a fixture at Seguin High School sporting events, Nichols said.
“She was a fixture in this community and it is a sad day for the city of Seguin to realize the passing of a well-known, well-respected in the community,” he said. “It is a sad day for the city, it is a shock for many people. Let’s not forget the child victim. This will obviously take a toll and we want to make sure she gets the best services, medical as possible to help her.”
Delissa Crayton is a former dispatcher for the Seguin Police Department. She left in 2014.
Nichols said this case has been especially difficult for many of his employees as they knew all three — Delissa Crayton, Jacqueline Crayton and the child.
“This hits very home for many of our employees,” he said. “They’re equally traumatized. They’ve watched the child grow up and they knew Mrs. Crayton and they knew the defendant. It is a tough time for our employees as well.”
The child was removed from the home and placed into the care of family members and is getting assistance from the Seguin Police Department’s Crime Victim’s Liaison, the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services.
Delissa Crayton is currently facing a second-degree felony and if found guilty is punishable to a term of two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Anyone with information can call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.
