Comal County Commissioners will discuss amending an architectural services agreement and revising the construction services delivery method for upcoming sheriff’s office renovations when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
In April, the county and at-risk contractor Yates/Sundt Joint Venture agreed to separate the company from sheriff’s office renovations associated with the county jail project. On Thursday, commissioners will vote to amend its contract with HDR Architecture Inc. and approve a competitive sealed proposal delivery method for contractor bids to complete CCSO renovations.
Combined costs to complete both projects are now estimated at $81 million, with Yates/Sundt receiving $64 million to complete the jail between Dec. 11 and early February. When the jail is finished, work will begin on CCSO renovations, projected to cost around $12 million.
Commissioners on Thursday will also consider an agreement with Calhoun County to hold overflow Comal County offenders in its detention facility. Comal has similar agreements with several area counties, with offenders currently housed in Burnet and Atascosa counties.
Commissioners will issue a proclamation honoring the 50th anniversary of First Baptist Church of Canyon Lake on Oct. 27; receive comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest; and honor county employees achieving service milestones before they discuss and consider approving:
• A final plat for the Serenity’s Hillside subdivision; amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Cordova Bend at Canyon Lake subdivisions; acceptance of construction bond as surety for roads and storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Veramendi subdivision.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for September 2019.
• Renewal of an agreement extending county participation in the Texas Association of Counties’ retiree medical program.
• Accepting Texas Division of Emergency Management performance grant for the 2019 fiscal year; approval to submit the county auditor’s review of asset forfeitures by the criminal district’s attorney office to the state attorney general’s office.
• A line-item budget transfer of $38,000 to feed jail inmates for the remainder of 2019.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
