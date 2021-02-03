New Braunfels Utilities will perform maintenance on Interstate 35 light fixtures for the next two weeks, with work impacting northbound lanes during daytime hours.
NBU contracted with the Levy Company to clean and repair lights perched atop I-35 concrete center barriers and underneath overpasses from Farm-to-Market Road 1103 in Schertz to the York Creek exit just south of San Marcos city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.