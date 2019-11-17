New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will discuss approving work orders for projects funded through the district’s 2018 bond and consider an array of other agenda items when they meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday in the NBISD Administration Center Board Room, 1000 N. Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels.
Trustees will consider approving architect work orders for three projects approved in the 2018 bond, which include designs for a new elementary school; upgrades for New Braunfels High School’s baseball field press box, grandstands and concession areas; and tennis courts at New Braunfels and Oak Run middle schools.
Also Monday, trustees will:
• Recognize outstanding district students and staff members, including Clay Coronado and Madeleine Balderrama as New Braunfels High School’s Students of the Month.
•Discuss and consider approving the district’s annual financial report; investment report and general fund budget amendments.
• Discuss and consider casting votes for representatives to the Comal Appraisal District and Guadalupe County Appraisal District boards of directors.
• Discuss and consider approving the District Improvement Plan and Campus Improvement Plan.
• Discuss and consider approving the Secondary Textbook Adoption Selection Committee; Memorial Elementary School’s Targeted Improvement Plan; an updated emergency shelter agreement with the Red Cross.
• Receive a status report on other 2018 bond projects.
For more, visit the district website, www.nbisd.org.
