Hundreds turned out for the New Braunfels Jaycee’s Beer Run event on Saturday which brought sunny weather despite a gloomy past few days.
There were about 280 bibs handed out to runners this year compared to last year with 198 bibs, said Heather Orsak, New Braunfels Jaycees Board Member and Bee Run Chair.
The event at Rockin R’ River Rides included a 0.5K where runners balance a cup of beer and race to the finish line. The family fun event raised about $8,000 in proceeds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Comal and Guadalupe Counties, a nonprofit which connects youth facing adversity with mentors.
“It’s a drastic increase for a small nonprofit,” Orsak said. “It was a new team that was putting it on, and we learned from previous individuals that put it on prior to this and we just wanted to introduce new things.”
This year, the event had its first beer and wine bar. Since it was on the Rockin R’ property, they were able to sell the beer and wine through permits. Attendees also could marvel over the event’s first miniature pony and large archway at the entrance.
Attendees ate ice cream and donuts among the multiple food trucks which were also a new addition. The event allowed all ages, and kids jumped around the bouncy castle and participated in their own 0.5K, minus the beer.
Some of those leaving the event hopped over to the nearby Gruene Historic District to enjoy the day out.
The race kicked off at noon, and the runners packed in at the starting area. Once the race was off, runners carefully eyed the little line on their cup to track any spilt brew. Attendees cheered them on as they made the small loop.
Stephen Montoya with Climate Express Home Services earned the Beer Run champion title in first place.
“It was very nerve-wrecking and intimidating,” Montoya said. “But it was definitely fun.”
Montoya, 25, said he practiced in the gym with a cup of water for months. Climate Express Home Services was also a silver sponsor and donated money to go to the nonprofit.
“They told me a month ahead we were doing this and was practicing at the gym holding my mix cup on the treadmill,” Montoya said.
Montoya got several goodies totaling $630 for first place. They included five free Cycle Bar rides, a “Night on the Town” featuring six restaurants to eat for free, Rockin’ R rafting trips for two adults, and a tour of a winery.
Several organizations and companies set up tents to promote themselves. OrangeTheory Fitness’ tent featured a game called “Double Fisting” where participants held two sand bottles and did timed squats. Those with the most squats won small OrangeTheory gear, such as class passes.
Friends Gail Deely, 57, and Vera Voigt, 56, participated in the beer run and said the race was trickier than it looked.
“It got so sticky with the bouncing and the beer bouncing,” laughed Deely.
Voigt said she looks forward to the next race and they will practice for next time.
“I’ve done it a number of times and I won’t miss it, it’s a lot of fun” Voigt said. “I want a sticker that says ‘0.5K.’”
