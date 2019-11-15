Way back when, say like 25 years ago, if you wanted to watch a movie at home, you needed either a satellite dish on your roof, or a Blockbuster card in your wallet. Wanted to keep up with the news? Pay to subscribe and hope that the newspaper didn’t end up in a water puddle. Find an address or phone number? Get out the phone book.
And if you needed to do research, you pulled out your library card and went to the library. If you were lucky, it might be within walking distance, a short ride on your bicycle or a bus stop or two from your house. Not the case for folks who lived out in the country. But the library was still a destination for conducting research.
Like most libraries today, Tye Preston Memorial Library is filled with materials and computers, provides a plethora of programming, and still requires patrons to have library cards to access much of what is offered.
But what has changed is that there’s now so much you can do at TPML without setting foot in the building. All you need is a TPML library card and access to the internet.
If you don’t have a TPML card, the first step is to get one! It’s free. Drop by the library and bring your photo ID and proof of address. Call the library at (830) 964-3744 if you need directions or you are unsure of what to bring.
Once you get your card, go to www.tpml.org and click on the link for “Account/Catalog.” From there you can log in using your card number and phone number. And that’s it. You’re in!
Now what can you do once you’re logged in? Jamie N. Poer, TPML Public Services Librarian, has some suggestions on how to get started exploring the 30 electronic resources available starting with AtoZ.
“AtoZ databases is our newest resource,” Poer says. Available only since the end of May, the databases are comprehensive, to say the least, offering marketing tools, job search features and resume/cover letter templates, mailing lists and sales leads and business profiles.
“It can also be used for more personal reasons too, such as searching for someone you want to get back in contact with,” Poer adds.
Another popular and helpful resource that TPML makes available is Consumer Reports.
“With the holidays coming up, Consumer Reports is a vital resource that allows our patrons access to fair reviews of products so they can compare before they buy,” Poer says.
If you are a news junkie or just like to know what’s happening locally or internationally, then you’ll really love what you can access using your TPML account. Two resources that Poer mentions with high regard are Newsbank and Opposing Viewpoints.
“Newsbank is a database that allows access to digital versions of articles and newspapers from around the country,” Poer explains.
To assist patrons, Poer has even created quick links to some news sources that are of special interest to local residents, such as the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, the Austin American-Statesman and the San Antonio Express-News. You can also read articles from a wide range of magazine titles.
Want to get more than just one side of the story? Poer suggests that you click on the link to Opposing Viewpoints, a resource that TPML has access to through TexShare Databases.
“Opposing Viewpoints does just what the name says, offers opposing viewpoints on relevant and important topics such as the economy and politics,” Poer says.
So what about movie night? Get your popcorn ready, log in to your TPML account and surf over to Kanopy where you can browse more than 30,000 titles ranging from classic films and new releases to award-winning documentaries.
Want to see an old Doris Day or Cary Grant film? Interested in learning more about about the artist Jasper Johns or the beloved Mister Rogers? Or watch episodes from “The Great Courses” series? Kanopy — and TPML — has you covered.
“I would love to see the community use the website more for access to electronic resources and helpful websites,” Poer says, adding that they also have a lot of information on library programs on the website.
“Our aim is to let people know that libraries are more than just books.”
For more information, visit www.tpml.org. You can also call (830) 964-3744 or visit the library, located 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
