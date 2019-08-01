The St. Paul Lutheran Preschool is looking up and beyond.
On Friday, the preschool received the highest rating — four stars — from the Texas Rising Star, a rating system of quality childcare on providers participating in the Texas Workforce Commission’s subsidized childcare program.
The purpose of TRS’s two- to four-star rating system is to encourage institutions to reach for higher standards, reaching beyond the minimal requirements.
For St. Lutheran, Executive Director Michelle Rivera said to achieve that higher level, it all comes down to the teachers and their interactions with the children.
One example is working and spending time with the kids one-on-one to expand on their learning.
“We have less children in each classroom than what the state says we can have,” Rivera said.
According to the state requirement, the student-teacher ratio should be fifteen 3-year-olds to a teacher.
At St. Lutheran’s, the ratio is one teacher to eight 3-year-olds, and two teachers to 16 3-year-olds.
Rivera said this allows the teachers to give quality time to small groups, as well as building on their learning experiences.
“It’s asking them questions like, ‘Why did you do that?’” she said. “It’s the quality of the education that you’re providing the children, having these conversations, providing diverse experiences, building a lesson plan based on the development of the children in the classroom.”
The teachers also know what skills each child has and base their lesson plans on each of the children’s individual needs.
“We look at social, emotional, cognitive, literacy and social studies skills in age groups 3, 4 and 5,” Rivera said. “In preschool, we add social studies and art education, as well. The child is looked at as a whole, at their physical and social and emotional wellbeing.”
To improve their physical wellbeing, TRS looks at all of the school’s menus and the nutrition and the nutrition they provide. Additionally, the teachers track the child’s gross motor and fine mother skills, seeing if they are running, jumping and playing.
They also work on the children’s fine motor skills, having them color, use Legos and play with modeling clay, which they make in-house.
“The fine motor is the hand coordination, their small muscle,” Rivera said. “That’s what they’re going to need to write in kindergarten.”
For their social and emotional skills, the teaching staff has the kids talk about their feelings and use feeling words such as “mad” or “happy.”
For problem solving, if a child is arguing with a peer, they are asked, “What’s going on?” instead of being told, “Stop fighting,” and being sent to a corner. Rather, it’s, “How can we work this out?”
Rivera said intervention is involved for the 2- and 3-year-old age group, but it’s unnecessary for the 4- and 5-year-old age group.
“We encourage them to solve problems without us,” she said.
The teachers also allow the children to play together and outside as much as they can; an hour to hour-and-a-half in the morning, and one hour in the afternoon. And if they cannot go outside, the gym is their next option.
“When it comes to social interaction, it’s important to let them do that,” Rivera said. “Physical wellbeing is matched with their emotional wellbeing.
Playtime allows the children to create social and emotional interactions, teaching them to process while they’re young.
“But there’s so much more that we can do,” Rivera said. “TRS is a program created to raise the quality and encourage centers to function at a different level than just minimal.”
Due to their four-star rating, the school received a grant so that they can continue implementing these standards.
Now, Rivera is looking for St. Lutheran’s to achieve a national accreditation, but continuing to excel above and beyond with the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Coincidentally, TRS modeled their standards after them.
“It’s literally a never-ending process of striving to be the best for young children, and that’s really what’s in the center of all this,” Rivera said. “It prepares them for learning for their entire life, so that’s why we do it. We want the best for them.”
Enrollment is year round, but and spots are limited. For more information on enrollment, visit the website at Nbstpaul.org.
