What began with two men mutually admiring each other’s vehicles ended in the arrests of both after a dispute ensued between the pair Tuesday afternoon, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers were called to the Dollar General store in the 800 block of Loop 337 at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday.
“We responded to a call of a man with a gun outside of the store,” Ferguson said. “Officers were told two men had been arguing and one pulled out a handgun that was not pointed at the other man.
“They determined that both of the men, in the minutes prior to the incident, had been racing their diesel pickup trucks on Interstate 35. They exited and then stopped at a nearby gas station to admire each other’s trucks.”
Ferguson said officers ascertained a passenger in one of the trucks had stolen the wallet of the driver of the other truck before both drove off down Loop 337.
“After more interviews with the witnesses, we learned the victim of the theft caught up to other truck and both pulled into the Dollar General,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the men then began arguing, with one brandishing the gun and the other fleeing on foot. He was located near the intersection of Summerwood Drive and Buttercup Lane, and the wallet was later recovered.
Leslie Hastings, 31, of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and on an outstanding Gonzales County warrant for burglary of a building, Ferguson said. The victim of the alleged theft, Myles Kieran Fay, 23, of Portland, Texas, was arrested on an outstanding Nueces County warrant for misdemeanor marijuana possession.
“He was not charged for the gun because he didn’t point it at anybody,” Ferguson said.
No one was hurt and no one else was charged during the incident, and officers were on the scene for about 45 minutes, he added. Both men were booked into Comal County Jail. Fay was released Wednesday after posting $750 bond; Hastings remained jailed under $6,000 bond.
