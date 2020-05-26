It was a typical holiday weekend in Comal County, with throngs of river enthusiasts partying on the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers.
The Memorial Day weekend, observed during COVID-19, was pretty normal — with the usual number of arrests for the usual offenses only a month after the state, county and city mandated social distancing measures to prevent spreading the virus.
“We continue to encourage everyone in Comal County, both visitors and residents, to follow social distancing guidelines to keep themselves and our community safe from COVID-19,”
Cheryl Fraser, county public health director, said about the weekend.
New Braunfels police made only eight river-related arrests and issued 182 citations throughout the three-day period. Comal County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mike Smith said dispatchers tallied 778 calls for service, which includes traffic stops, medical, fire, and other agencies throughout the county, not including those involving NBPD.
Forty-nine service calls along River Road on Friday through Monday included seven traffic stops, one arrest and one emergency detention. Throughout the county there were about 20 accidents on public and private roadways and 144 traffic stops performed by deputies outside of those on River Road.
Patrol deputies made four arrests each for public intoxication and driving while intoxicated, two involving assault, one for evading in a motor vehicle and one for violating a protective order.
Smith said river and lake patrol
teams issued a few dozen citations, mainly for possessing glass and other forbidden containers, with boat teams issuing 15 warnings for boater violations.
“Compared to Memorial Day weekends in the past this year’s crowd was much smaller and was relatively calm and cordial,” Smith said. “The number of river related disturbances was substantially lower than years before – we were only dispatched to seven disturbances on the river this weekend.”
Comal County Jail reports indicated both agencies combined to arrest 46 individuals on a variety of charges between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Sixteen were for public intoxication, nine each for drug possession and assault, and seven for driving while intoxicated.
David Ferguson, city and New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police made four arrests each day on Saturday and Sunday, issuing 85 citations on Saturday and 95 on Sunday, mostly for parking violations and possession of disposable containers on the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers within city limits.
Like last year, the number of overall arrests and those for river-related infractions were under the norm due to rains that wiped out one day of revelry. NBPD made no arrests and issued two citations as rains continued on Monday.
Thunderstorms moving through the area overnight Sunday into Monday dumped enough rain to close the Comal River. The venue reopened to welcome much smaller crowds Tuesday morning.
“Effective immediately, the Comal River in New Braunfels is once again open for all recreation,” Ferguson penned in a release on Monday. “Minor amounts of debris have been cleaned up and the clarity of the water on the Comal River is returning to normal.
“However, river-goers should still be cautious about debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface … Additionally, recreation on the Guadalupe River inside the city limits of New Braunfels was not affected by recent rains and so that river remains open for recreation.”
Photos and videos on social media over the weekend prompted people to voice concerns about the lack of social distancing and masks on display on the rivers.
“The governor has strongly suggested that Texans should follow social distancing guidelines as the state reopens,” City Manager Robert Camareno said Tuesday afternoon in a statement. “The city of New Braunfels has been clear that we are following the guidelines from the governor as our community reopens, including during river recreation.”
Camareno said the city was partnering with local businesses, including the river outfitters, on working to provide an environment where social distancing is possible for those that choose to visit parks, rivers, restaurants and shops.
“People have the personal responsibility to stay in small groups or with members of their own family, to wash their hands thoroughly and often, and to practice social distancing when out in public, as outlined by the health standards in the Governor’s Report to Open Texas,” he said. “The city of New Braunfels urges all residents and visitors to follow the governor’s guidelines and commit to the safety precautions outlined there to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Sunday night’s lightning strikes damaged one home in the 2000 block of Gladstone Place, which didn’t cause a fire, NBFD Battalion Chief Ethan Lindner said.
